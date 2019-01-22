2019 January Select Mixed Sale – Results

January select mixed harness racing sale just completed at The Meadowlands saw the top price of $152,000 paid for Lot 110, Southwind Tesla, a Chapter Seven mare that was bought by Atlantic Trot, Inc as Agent, the consignor Preferred Equine, Inc. was the seller.

Other $100,000 plus sales were;

Lot 118, Babes Dig Me sold to Rich Banca for $120,000

Babes Dig Me

Lot 120, Captain Deo going to William Hart for $115,000

Captain Deo

Lot 152, Clouseau Hanover to Thomas Pollack for $112,000

Lot 160, Maroma Beach to Adriano Sorella for $140,000

Lot 168, The Wayfaring Man to Allard Racing, Inc. $100,000

The Wayfaring Man

For full results click here.