2019 January Select Mixed Sale – Results

January select mixed harness racing sale just completed at The Meadowlands saw the top price of $152,000 paid for Lot 110, Southwind Tesla, a Chapter Seven mare that was bought by Atlantic Trot, Inc as Agent, the consignor Preferred Equine, Inc. was the seller.
Other $100,000 plus sales were;
Lot 118, Babes Dig Me sold to Rich Banca for $120,000
Lot 120, Captain Deo going to William Hart for $115,000
Lot 152, Clouseau Hanover to Thomas Pollack for $112,000
Lot 160, Maroma Beach to Adriano Sorella for $140,000
Lot 168, The Wayfaring Man to Allard Racing, Inc. $100,000
