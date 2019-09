2019 Joseph Coulter Media Awards Announced

The Gentle Giant - Winner of "Best published action or still photograph"

JOSEPH COULTER BEST NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR

'Pizzuto and Tiger Tara cheat death for Inter Dominion shot' – Chris Roots - Sydney Morning Herald

GRAHAM GOFFIN MEMORIAL AWARD – BEST FEATURE ARTICLE

'An Ornament to the Game' – Duncan Dornauf - Tasracing, Harness Racing Weekly & National Trotguide

GRAHAM GOFFIN MEMORIAL AWARD – BEST REGIONAL STORY

'Elusive reward after 173 attempts' – Terry Gange - Harnesslink

GRAHAM GOFFIN MEMORIAL AWARD – BEST HISTORICAL FEATURE

'Bendigo Memorabilia, a gateway to John Phyland’s story, From Sheep to Stallions' – Noel Ridge - thetrots.com.au

BEST PUBLISHED ACTION OR STILL PHOTOGRAPH

'The Gentle Giant' – Ashlea Brennan (pictured)

Special Commendations:

'In The Wet' – Scott Hamilton

'Enjoying A Splash' – Stacey Lear

BEST RADIO FEATURE TO AIR

'Carrick Cup Day Coverage' – Duncan Dornauf, David Moohr - City Park Radio

BEST TELEVISON/VIDEO/FILM FEATURE TO AIR

'Girl Power' – Louise Ford - Crocmedia

AWARD OF MERIT FOR DEMONSTRATED EXCELLENCE IN PROMOTION

'Gloucester Park Coverage' – Hamilton Content Creators

AWARD OF MERIT FOR DEMONSTRATED EXCELLENCE IN SOCIAL MEDIA USAGE & INNOVATION

Paul Campbell