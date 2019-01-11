2019 living horse Hall Of Fame

The Living Horse Hall of Fame nominating committee of the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame has announced the results of recent balloting to determine the 2019 inductees into the Harness Racing Living Horse Hall of Fame.

Museum members voted for the three horses they felt best exemplified greatness.

Their choices are racehorses Foiled Again and Captaintreacherous, and racehorse/stallion Art Major.

The other nominees were Father Patrick, Peaceful Way and Sweet Lou.

Art Major, Captaintreacherous and Foiled Again will be inducted on Hall of Fame Day, Sunday, July 7th, 2019. The ceremonies honoring these extraordinary Standardbred horses will take place during the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame's annual dinner.

For information on the Hall of Fame weekend and other festivities surrounding this important occasion visit www.harnessmuseum.com from April 2019 onward or call or write the Museum at 240 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924. Phone: 845-294-6330.

Standardbreds are only eligible for nomination to harness racing's highest accolade if they meet the following criteria:

AS A RACEHORSE:

Must be retired from racing for two years

and have had a drug-free career.

Must have been the winner of $2.5 million lifetime

WITH two Dan Patch Awards OR

Been the winner of $3 million lifetime OR

Been named Dan Patch Harness Horse of the Year.

Horses over the age of 12 that are still racing

and meet the criteria are also eligible.

AS A RACEMARE:

Must be retired from racing for two years

and have had a drug-free career.

Must have been the winner of $1.5 million lifetime

WITH two Dan Patch Awards OR

Been the winner of $2.5 million lifetime OR

Been named Dan Patch Harness Horse of the Year.

Mares over the age of 12 that are still racing

and meet the criteria are also eligible.

AS A STALLION:

Must rank among the 10 all-time leading

moneywinning sires at his gait OR

Have sired at least 100 $200,000 winners OR

Been the leading moneywinning sire at his gait

in three or more seasons.

ART MAJOR

(Nominated as Stallion and Racehorse)

p,4,1:48.4 ($2,727,224) Bay Horse, 1999

(Artsplace - Perfect Profile - Nihilator)

Foaled on June 11, 1999 in Versailles, Kentucky, pacer Art Major has a lifetime race record of 49-32-7-2.

In 2002, three-year-old Art Major finished on the board in 25 of 31 starts with 20 wins. Victories included the Breeders Crown, Hoosier Cup, Cane Pace, Progress Pace, Confederation Cup, James Dancer Memorial, Tattersalls Pace and Bluegrass. His earnings of $1,562,779 were the most of any Standardbred in 2002 and he was voted Dan Patch and O'Brien Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt of the Year.

Four-year-old Art Major won 8 of 11 starts with 3 seconds in 2003. Major victories included the Breeders Crown, Canadian Pacing Derby and U.S. Pacing Championship. Ranked fourth in earnings for all Standardbreds in 2003 with $1,082,930, Art Major was voted Dan Patch and O'Brien Older Pacing Horse of the Year.

As a stallion, Art Major is the sire of 22 in 1:49, and has sired winners of $119,816,579 with eight millionaires, including world champion Art Official p,3,1:47 ($2,082,885), winner of the 2008 Meadowlands Pace, Hoosier Cup and Cane Pace; 2014 North America Cup winner JK Endofanera p,3,1:48.2 ($2,049,580); world champion Hypnotic Blue Chip p,4,1:47.2 ($1,787,311), winner of the 2010 U.S. Pacing Championship; and 2007 Breeders Crown and Governor's Cup winner Santanna Blue Chip p,9,1:51s ($1,666,701).

As a broodmare sire, Art Major has sired the dams of winners of over $35 million.

CAPTAINTREACHEROUS

(Nominated as Racehorse)

p,3,1:47.1 ($3,148,657) Bay Horse, 2010

(Somebeachsomewhere - Worldly Treasure - Artsplace)

Foaled on February 17, 2010 in Allentown, New Jersey, two-time Pacer of the Year Captaintreacherous has a lifetime race record of 33-23-5-2.

In 2012, two-year-old Captaintreacherous finished on the board in all of his 10 starts, winning 8 and earning $918,253. Victories included the Metro Pace, Woodrow Wilson and Nassagaweya. The leading moneywinning two-year-old Standardbred of 2012, he was voted Dan Patch Pacer of the Year and Dan Patch and O'Brien Two-Year-Old Pacing Colt of the Year.

Three-year-old Captaintreacherous earned $2,055,033 while winning 13 of 16 starts including the Breeders Crown, North America Cup, Meadowlands Pace, Hempt Memorial, Cane Pace, American-National, Tattersalls Pace and the Bluegrass. He was voted 2013 Dan Patch Pacer of the Year and Three-Year-Old Pacing Colt of the Year.Captaintreacherous was the leading moneywinning Standardbred of 2013.

As a four-year-old in 2014, Captaintreacherous earned $175,371 in seven starts, including a victory in the Meadowlands Maturity. He retired as the 9th-leading single-season moneywinning pacer of all time.

FOILED AGAIN

(Nominated as Racehorse)

p,9,1:48f ($7,615,518) Bay Gelding, 2004

(Dragon Again - In A Safe Place - Artsplace)

Foaled on May 8, 2004 in Englishtown, New Jersey, world champion pacing gelding Foiled Again is the leading moneywinning Standardbred of all time. In addition to his 106 lifetime victories, he is the only Standardbred to have earned over $1 million in three consecutive seasons, with average annual earnings of over $585,000 over 13 years. He finished on the board in 222 of his 326 starts.

In 2011, seven-year-old Foiled Again recorded victories in his second-consecutive Quillen Memorial, the Molson Pace, Graduate Final, Indiana Pacing Derby and American-National. The second-leading moneywinning Standardbred of 2011, his earnings of $1,405,747 also made him the top single-season moneywinning pacing gelding ever. He was voted Dan Patch Pacer of the Year as well as the Dan Patch and O'Brien Older Pacing Horse of the Year.

Eight-year-old Foiled Again's major victories included the Canadian Pacing Derby, his second-consecutive Molson Pace and second-consecutive Indiana Pacing Derby. The third-leading moneywinning pacer in 2012 with $1,207,429 in earnings, Foiled Again became the oldest pacer on record to have a $1 million year. He was voted Dan Patch Older Pacing Horse of the Year.

In 2013, nine-year-old Foiled Again became the oldest horse to ever win a Breeders Crown. Other major victories included the Ben Franklin and TVG Final. In the Franklinelimination, Foiled Again set a world record 1:48f for all-age pacing geldings on a 5/8-mile track. With $1,404,984 in earnings, he was the third-leading moneywinning Standardbred in 2013, recording his third-consecutive $1 million season. He was voted Dan Patch and O'Brien Older Pacing Horse of the Year.

Ten-year-old Foiled Again's third Quillen Memorial win contributed to $863,563 in total earnings, making him the leading moneywinning Standardbred gelding of 2014.