Day At The Track

2019 Miracle Mile proves a winner

06:56 PM 04 Mar 2019 NZDT
Spankem
Spankem won the 2019 Miracle Mile
Jeff McGill Photo

More than 7000 race-goers were treated to a thrilling Saturday night for the 2019 Ainsworth Miracle Mile at Club Menangle.

A huge crowd of Macarthur locals and visitors alike descended on Menangle Park to watch Australia's richest harness racing event.

Mr Christison said numbers were still being finalised, but it was one of the biggest crowds in Miracle Mile history.

"It was great and everything went really well," he said.

"There is so much planning involved and it's a relief when it was goes off well."

There were plenty of well dressed race-goers at the Miracle Mile festival. Picture: Jeff McGill

 There were plenty of well dressed race-goers at the Miracle Mile festival. Picture: Jeff McGill

While the horses put in a spectacular display, it was the off-track action in the Fashions on the Field competition which grabbed people's attention.

Women donned fascinators and dresses while the men wore their finest suits.

Menangle Park's Nikki Pagan and New Zealand visitor Peter Baken were announced as this year's best dressed male and female.

Mr Christison said the Fashions on the Field was well supported.

"Male participation numbers were up this year - it was the most we've ever had," he said.

For the first time, this year's Miracle Mile on-track winning prize was $1 million.

2019 proved to be a wonderful winning double for New Zealand-based trainer Mark Purdon.

New Zealand racer Spankem, driven by Purdon himself, secured victory from his fellow trained horse Thefixer, led by star reinswoman Natalie Rasmussen.

The Emma-Stewart trained Poster Boy finished third.

Club Menangle also ran a $20,000 cash prize competition for a lucky winner who just walked through the entry gate on Saturday night.

Newcastle's Joanne Cohler had 20,000 reasons to smile after securing victory.

Trainer and reinsman Mark Purdon is delighted after his horse Spankem won the 2019 Miracle Mile harness race at Club Menangle on Saturday night. Picture: Jeff McGill

Trainer and reinsman Mark Purdon is delighted after his horse Spankem won the 2019 Miracle Mile harness race at Club Menangle on Saturday night. Picture: Jeff McGill

By Joshua Bartlett

Reprinted with permission of the Camden Advertiser

 
