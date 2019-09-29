Spankem is 'Horse Of The Year'

The NZB Standardbred Harness Racing NZ Awards for the 2018/19 season were run last night, Saturday the 28th of September, at Addington Raceway.
Horse of the year honours went to Spankem, the Miracle Mile winner
Harness Racing NZ are delighted to announce the following winners:
|Standardbreds Make Great Pets
|2YO Trotting Filly Of The Year
|Tailored Elegance
|PI & GJ Kennard
|2YO Pacing Filly Of The Year
|Sweet On Me
|Clarkson Signs
|2YO Trotting Colt or Gelding Of The Year
|Bolt For Brilliance
|Emblems NZ
|2YO Pacing Colt or Gelding Of The Year
|One Change
|Inkwise
|3YO Trotting Filly Of The Year
|Tickle Me Pink
|Vincent
|3YO Pacing Filly Of The Year
|Belle Of Montana
|IRT
|3YO Trotting Colt or Gelding Of The Year
|Lotamuscle
|Garrard's Horse & Hound
|3YO Pacing Colt or Gelding Of The Year
|Ultimate Sniper
|Dyer Decorating
|4YO Trotting Mare Of The Year
|Kenny's Dream
|Breckon Farms
|4YO Pacing Mare Of The Year
|Elle Mac
|The Commodore Hotel
|4YO Trotting Entire or Gelding Of The Year
|Sundees Son
|Brandwear
|4YO Pacing Entire or Gelding Of The Year
|Spankem
|Trackside
|5YO & Older Trotting Mare Of The Year
|Destiny Jones
|Hanley Formula
|5YO & Older Pacing Mare Of The Year
|Dream About Me
|Majestic Horse Floats
|5YO & Older Trotting Entire or Gelding Of The Year
|Speeding Spur
|Airpark Canterbury
|5YO & Older Pacing Entire or Gelding Of The Year
|Thefixer
|The Breeders
|Trotting Broodmare Of The Year
|Della's Speed
|The Breeders
|Pacing Broodmare Of The Year
|Reality Check
|The Breeders
|Breeder Of The Year
|Charles Roberts
|gavelhouse.com
|Trotting Stallion Of The Year
|Majestic Son
|Auckland Trotting Club
|Pacing Stallion Of The Year
|Bettor's Delight
|Airpark Canterbury & Addington Owners Pass
|Owner Of The Year
|Jean Feiss
|Southern Harness
|Leading Junior Driver
|John Morrison
|Cruickshank
|Leading Junior Driver - UDR
|Ben Hope
|Harness Racing NZ Education & Training
|Leading Driver
|Blair Orange
|Lone Star Spitfire
|Leading Trainer
|Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
|Catch Driver
|Cadet Of The Year
|Kaleb Bublitz
|Catch Driver
|Runner Up - Cadet Of The Year
|Alana Cameron
|What The Hill
|Trotter Of The Year
|Sundees Son
|Woodlands Stud
|Pacer Of The Year
|Spankem
|TAB
|Outstanding Contribution to Harness Racing
|Colin & Julie DeFilippi
|NZB Standardbred
|Horse Of The Year
|Spankem
|Witches of Westview
|Best Moment Of The Season
|Overzealous - Comeback after accident
|Harness Racing NZ
|Outstanding Contribution to Life After Racing
|Julie DeFilippi
