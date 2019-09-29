Day At The Track

Spankem is 'Horse Of The Year'

06:33 AM 29 Sep 2019 NZDT
Capture.JPG Spankem
Spankem winning the Miracle Mile
The NZB Standardbred Harness Racing NZ Awards for the 2018/19 season were run last night, Saturday the 28th of September, at Addington Raceway. 

Horse of the year honours went to Spankem, the Miracle Mile winner

Harness Racing NZ are delighted to announce the following winners:
 

Standardbreds Make Great Pets 2YO Trotting Filly Of The Year Tailored Elegance
PI & GJ Kennard  2YO Pacing Filly Of The Year Sweet On Me
Clarkson Signs 2YO Trotting Colt or Gelding Of The Year Bolt For Brilliance
Emblems NZ 2YO Pacing Colt or Gelding Of The Year One Change
Inkwise 3YO Trotting Filly Of The Year Tickle Me Pink
Vincent 3YO Pacing Filly Of The Year Belle Of Montana
IRT 3YO Trotting Colt or Gelding Of The Year Lotamuscle
Garrard's Horse & Hound 3YO Pacing Colt or Gelding Of The Year Ultimate Sniper
Dyer Decorating 4YO Trotting Mare Of The Year Kenny's Dream
Breckon Farms 4YO Pacing Mare Of The Year Elle Mac
The Commodore Hotel 4YO Trotting Entire or Gelding Of The Year Sundees Son
Brandwear 4YO Pacing Entire or Gelding Of The Year Spankem
Trackside 5YO & Older Trotting Mare Of The Year Destiny Jones
Hanley Formula 5YO & Older Pacing Mare Of The Year Dream About Me
Majestic Horse Floats 5YO & Older Trotting Entire or Gelding Of The Year Speeding Spur
Airpark Canterbury 5YO & Older Pacing Entire or Gelding Of The Year Thefixer
The Breeders Trotting Broodmare Of The Year Della's Speed
The Breeders Pacing Broodmare Of The Year Reality Check
The Breeders Breeder Of The Year Charles Roberts
gavelhouse.com Trotting Stallion Of The Year Majestic Son
Auckland Trotting Club Pacing Stallion Of The Year Bettor's Delight
Airpark Canterbury & Addington Owners Pass Owner Of The Year Jean Feiss
Southern Harness Leading Junior Driver John Morrison
Cruickshank Leading Junior Driver - UDR Ben Hope
Harness Racing NZ Education & Training Leading Driver Blair Orange
Lone Star Spitfire Leading Trainer Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen
Catch Driver Cadet Of The Year Kaleb Bublitz
Catch Driver Runner Up - Cadet Of The Year Alana Cameron
What The Hill Trotter Of The Year Sundees Son
Woodlands Stud Pacer Of The Year Spankem
TAB Outstanding Contribution to Harness Racing Colin & Julie DeFilippi
NZB Standardbred Horse Of The Year Spankem
Witches of Westview Best Moment Of The Season Overzealous - Comeback after accident
Harness Racing NZ Outstanding Contribution to Life After Racing Julie DeFilippi

 

