Spankem is 'Horse Of The Year'

The NZB Standardbred Harness Racing NZ Awards for the 2018/19 season were run last night, Saturday the 28th of September, at Addington Raceway.

Horse of the year honours went to Spankem, the Miracle Mile winner

Harness Racing NZ are delighted to announce the following winners:



Standardbreds Make Great Pets 2YO Trotting Filly Of The Year Tailored Elegance PI & GJ Kennard 2YO Pacing Filly Of The Year Sweet On Me Clarkson Signs 2YO Trotting Colt or Gelding Of The Year Bolt For Brilliance Emblems NZ 2YO Pacing Colt or Gelding Of The Year One Change Inkwise 3YO Trotting Filly Of The Year Tickle Me Pink Vincent 3YO Pacing Filly Of The Year Belle Of Montana IRT 3YO Trotting Colt or Gelding Of The Year Lotamuscle Garrard's Horse & Hound 3YO Pacing Colt or Gelding Of The Year Ultimate Sniper Dyer Decorating 4YO Trotting Mare Of The Year Kenny's Dream Breckon Farms 4YO Pacing Mare Of The Year Elle Mac The Commodore Hotel 4YO Trotting Entire or Gelding Of The Year Sundees Son Brandwear 4YO Pacing Entire or Gelding Of The Year Spankem Trackside 5YO & Older Trotting Mare Of The Year Destiny Jones Hanley Formula 5YO & Older Pacing Mare Of The Year Dream About Me Majestic Horse Floats 5YO & Older Trotting Entire or Gelding Of The Year Speeding Spur Airpark Canterbury 5YO & Older Pacing Entire or Gelding Of The Year Thefixer The Breeders Trotting Broodmare Of The Year Della's Speed The Breeders Pacing Broodmare Of The Year Reality Check The Breeders Breeder Of The Year Charles Roberts gavelhouse.com Trotting Stallion Of The Year Majestic Son Auckland Trotting Club Pacing Stallion Of The Year Bettor's Delight Airpark Canterbury & Addington Owners Pass Owner Of The Year Jean Feiss Southern Harness Leading Junior Driver John Morrison Cruickshank Leading Junior Driver - UDR Ben Hope Harness Racing NZ Education & Training Leading Driver Blair Orange Lone Star Spitfire Leading Trainer Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen Catch Driver Cadet Of The Year Kaleb Bublitz Catch Driver Runner Up - Cadet Of The Year Alana Cameron What The Hill Trotter Of The Year Sundees Son Woodlands Stud Pacer Of The Year Spankem TAB Outstanding Contribution to Harness Racing Colin & Julie DeFilippi NZB Standardbred Horse Of The Year Spankem Witches of Westview Best Moment Of The Season Overzealous - Comeback after accident Harness Racing NZ Outstanding Contribution to Life After Racing Julie DeFilippi

