2019 Retravision Fremantle Pacing Cup field

05:50 PM 08 Jan 2019 NZDT
My Field Marshall

The Barrier Draw has been conducted for the 2019 Retravision Fremantle Cup worth $300,000 at Gloucester Park this Friday night.

The big winner was Australasia’s fastest pacer, My Field Marshal who came up with barrier two. The Tim Butt trained star will now be a short price favourite to take out the time-honoured Group One event.

Despite having seven runners, the Greg and Skye Bond Stable were not so lucky in the draw, with their main chances Galactic Star drawing inside the back line (10) and Vampiro on the outside of the front line. Their inform pacer, El Jacko has come up with their best draw, following out My Field Marshall from the second line in barrier 11.

Local favourite Vultan Tin is in barrier three with the Justin Prentice trained and Gary Hall Jr driven Rocknroll Lincoln outside him in barrier four. The only mare in the field Maczaffair has draw barrier six.

The Barrier draw for the $300,000 Retravision Fremantle Cup for 2019 is as follows;

  1. Saying Grace
  2. My Field Marshal
  3. Vultan Tin
  4. Rocknroll Lincoln
  5. Runrunjimmydunn
  6. Maczaffair
  7. Our Jimmy Johnstone
  8. Mitch Maguire
  9. Vampiro
  10. Galactic Star
  11. El Jacko
  12. Our Max Phactor
  13. The Bucket List (1st Emg)
  14. Waylade (2nd Emg)

The first race 5.50pm WA time


Gloucester Park

