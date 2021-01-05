2020 Awards announced plus Vincennes action

January 1, 2020 - Happy New Year 2021. The harness racing year at Paris-Vincennes began with a nice card highlighted by the Prix du Croise Laroche (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters) and 9/1 odds Diplomate d’Am (8g Love You -Kalmie Melody) scored in 1.13.8kr.

Theo Duvaldestin was the winning pilot for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin as the victorious trotteur won for the 16th time in his career that has yielded 242,675€ in earnings.

2.7/1 Dorado Bello (8g Pas d’Urzy ) took second for Eric Raffin in a tight finish.

12/1 Comte des Tithais (9g Neoh Jiel ) took third with Yoann Lebourgeois up,

Diplomate d’Am

In the Prix d’Angouleme (purse 59,000€, 2100 meters autostart) the 3.8/1 odds Free Man (6m Ready Cash -Olly Star) was a quick 1.11.6kr timed winner with Alexandre Abrivard up.

L.Cl. Abrivard trains this 12-time career winner of 246,570€ that Jean Pierre Barjon owns, he the LeTrot President.

The 11/1 odds Marcello Web (6G Raja Mirchi -Astoria Amour) was second for reinsman Christophe Martens with third to 58/1 Alcide Roc (5m Daguet Rapide ) with trainer Matthieu Abrivard at the lines.

Free Man

The 2020 Awards were announced in France with leading dash-winning driver title going to Eric Raffin in 254 victories.

His total including monte was 310 wins.

The leading monte jockey was Mathieu Mottier with 72 victories.

The leading trainer category saw Jean Michel Bazire the winner with 207 victories.

Ecurie des Charmes was named leading owner and breeder with 80 wins (1,914,235€) as owner and 111 as breeder.

Among the apprentices, Enzo Lelievre won the attele crown with 20 wins while Gaelle Godard captured the monte honors with 29 victories.

In the active amateur ranks Dimitri Crespel won 21 times as the attele champion and Barbara Grenet took the monte title with four victories.

Awards video:

Thomas H. Hicks