2020 Brisbane APG Yearling Sale

The Brisbane APG yearling sale marks the start of the harness racing sale circuit and it kicks off at 12 noon tomorrow.



2020 will see the debut Southern Hemisphere crops of both Always B Miki and Racing Hill be offered and both have some quality yearlings in the Brisbane sale.



Every year this sale produces some quality horses - the Group 1 winners Expensive Ego (sired by Rock N Roll Heaven ) and Muscle Factory (sired by Roll With Joe ) are perfect examples.



The QBred scheme has gone from strength to strength and coupled with the terrific money on offer through the APG race series there are some serious reasons to buy in Brisbane.





BRISBANE YEARLING SALE

Albion Park, Sunday, 26 January 2020

Sale Commences 12 noon





Click through to view some of the Alabar sired yearlings on offer in Brisbane.