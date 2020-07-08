Day At The Track

2020 Harness Hero Trading Cards available

11:50 AM 08 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness Hero Trading Cards, harness racing
Ellen Taylor photo

Anderson, IN -- The Harness Horse Youth Foundation's 2020 set of Harness Heroes trading cards is now available. The front of each harness racing card features a full-color photograph, while the back includes statistics and biographical information; both sides are laminated.

The subjects include the following champions from the 2019 season: Alicorn, Atlanta, Bettor's Wish, Caviart Ally, Century Farroh, Dip Me Hanover, Evident Beauty, Forbidden Trade, Greenshoe, HP Royal Theo, Lyon's Sentinel, McWicked, Musical Rhythm, Only Take Cash, Ramona Hill, Real Cool Sam, Shartin N, Six Pack, Sunny Dee, Tall Dark Stranger, and Warrawee Ubeaut. The human honorees include Tom Charters, Dexter Dunn, Joe Faraldo, Jeff Gural, Marvin Katz, Al Libfeld, Robert Lasky, Bob McClure, Marcus Melander, Richard Moreau, Phil Pikelny, Bill Popfinger, Louis Philippe Roy, Tim Tetrick, and Ken Weingartner.

To order your complete set of Harness Heroes cards, click this link or send a (suggested) donation of $20 ($30 Canadian) per set along with your name and address to: Harness Horse Youth Foundation, 2711 Friar Tuck Road, Anderson IN 46013.

HHYF also offers packs of 10 random cards as handouts for youth groups, farm tours, and other promotional events.

A limited number of previous years' card sets are also available for a similar donation. For more details, please e-mail Ellen Taylor at Ellen@hhyf.org.

From the Harness Horse Youth Foundation
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Chapter Seven colts dominate NYSS
08-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Open Pace co-features at Running Aces
08-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
$100,000 DSBF Final to Cinder Rock
08-Jul-2020 11:07 AM NZST
2020 Harness Hero Trading Cards available
08-Jul-2020 11:07 AM NZST
Mike Wilder scores five at The Meadows
08-Jul-2020 09:07 AM NZST
Top 3YO's in PASS at Harrah's
08-Jul-2020 08:07 AM NZST
Week In Review for Pocono Downs
08-Jul-2020 07:07 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News