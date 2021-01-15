2020 Ohio Aged Pacer of the Year

Grove City, Ohio - For the second year in a row, Sectionline Bigry has been named the top aged harness racing pacer in the state of Ohio.

Sectionline Bigry, the son of Pet Rock out of Aquatic Yankee, won eight of 19 races for owner Harold Lee Bauder and trainer Steve Bauder earning $181,000 in 2020.

The highlights of the year were winning the Ohio Sires Stakes Aged Pacing Championship at Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway and the Gene Riegle Memorial Open Pace at the Great Darke County Fair.

Sectionline Bigry was bred by Bauder of Delaware, Ohio, Michael Dixon of Hilliard, Ohio, and Harold L. Bauder of Delaware, Ohio.

"It's a privilege to win this award two years in a row," said Bauder. "It puts Bigry in the company of Dancin Yankee a three-time winner. He has big shoes to fill to try and win three in a row."

Sectionline Bigry will be honored during the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association's virtual award show on January 16, 2021.

The awards show is scheduled to air on the OHHA YouTube channel at 7:00 PM.

Frank Fraas

ffraas@ohha.com

614-221-3650