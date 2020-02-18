Day At The Track

2020 Yearling Sale - Live blog Day 2

03:22 PM 18 Feb 2020 NZDT
National Standardbred Yearling Sale.jpg

The second day of the NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is about to get underway at Canterbury Agricultural Park

The Trotters Sale on Tuesday 18 February and Pacers Sale on Wednesday 19 February will be broadcast live on Freeview Channel 200 and www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz from 3.45pm and 10.45am respectively with a Preview Show hosted by Greg O'Connor. 

Live updates here from 3:45am today

Please refresh your browser to check for latest additions to the feed updates 

High interest in a variety of sires and well performed bloodlines today. Father Patrick, Love You and Peak all bringing a truly international sire line-up to proceedings along with the sort after Muscle Hill. Creatine, Sebastian K and Kadabra also present within the sale today too. 

Lot 132 (first lot of the day) B D Castleton (Love you Juneamy Castleton) goes for $40'000 He's a 1/2 brother to Jewels winner Cracker Hill. 

 

 

 

 

