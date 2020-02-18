2020 Yearling Sale - Live blog Day 2

The second day of the NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is about to get underway at Canterbury Agricultural Park

The Trotters Sale on Tuesday 18 February and Pacers Sale on Wednesday 19 February will be broadcast live on Freeview Channel 200 and www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz from 3.45pm and 10.45am respectively with a Preview Show hosted by Greg O'Connor.

High interest in a variety of sires and well performed bloodlines today. Father Patrick, Love You and Peak all bringing a truly international sire line-up to proceedings along with the sort after Muscle Hill. Creatine, Sebastian K and Kadabra also present within the sale today too.

Lot 132 (first lot of the day) B D Castleton (Love you Juneamy Castleton) goes for $40'000 He's a 1/2 brother to Jewels winner Cracker Hill.