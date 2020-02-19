2020 Yearling Sale - Live blog Day 3

The third day of the NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is about to get underway at Canterbury Agricultural Park

Bettor's Delight, Captaintreacherous and Art Major the top selling sires at Karaka are again all well represented and there will be high interest in a variety of sires and well performed bloodlines again today.

The Pacers Sale on Wednesday 19 February will be broadcast live on Freeview Channel 200 and www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz from 10.45am with a Preview Show hosted by Greg O'Connor.

Live updates here from 10:45am today

Please refresh your browser to check for latest additions to the feed updates

Lot 227 Captain DJ (Captaintreacherous - One Dream) has one of the best performed dams in the catalogue. Mix that with the sire, who has seen very strong support during the sale, and you have a compelling argument to see a bidding war. That indeed happened with the colt going for a sum of $175'000

Lot 224 Nirvana Franco (Bettor's Delight - Nearea Franco) is royally bred and brings $100'000. The filly has a lot to live up to with Nike Franco out of the class dam also.

Lot 218 Melton Beach (Sunshine Beach - Miss Sunshine) attracts good interest for the sire and goes for $45'000 to the bid of Mark Jones.

Lot 215 Jackpot Joe (Bettor's Delight - Motu Pocket O'Jewels) brings a pocket full of dosh for vendors and goes for $120'000

Lot 213 Easy As Major (Art Major - Miss Elsie) Goes for $50'000 and continues the strong support that Art Major has recieved from buyers during the sale.

Lot 210 Ohoka Creed (Captain Treacherous- Millwood Ivy) is the first lot by the boom sire through the ring and brings high interest finally be acquired for $105'000

Lot 202 Strength And Honour (Bettor's Delight - Luminesce) threatens to pass the current top figure and gets to $150'000 to the bid of Phil Kennard. It's the family of One Dream.

Lot 197 Major Perry (Art Major - Katy Perry) blasts past the 100'000 dollar mark on his way to a big bid of $160'000 with Barry Purdon securing the colt.It's a "Black Watch" maternal line that has done very good things lately.

Lot 195 Wagon Wheel (Bettor's Delight- Jen Marie) is a full brother to NZ Derby winner Sheriff and goes for $60'000 Jen Marie has also left the Australian perfomrer in Wrangler. You can check the pedigree here

Lot 187 Lochart Shard (Bettor's Delight- Lady Gaga and Lot 189 Kalasa (Bettor's Delight- Kashana) bring the sale to life after a slow start with both being sold for $50'000. The Bettor's Delight factor in full effect and backed up by some very nice bloodlines on the maternal lines.