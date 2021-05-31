2021 Elitloppet goes to Don Fanucci Zet

Don Fanucci Zet (5m Hard Livin -Kissed By The West- Western Terror ) rallied in the lane for pilot Orjan Kihlstrom to win the 2021 Elitloppet in race record time 1.08.9kr (mile rate 1:50,86).

He was off at 3.79/1 odds after finishing second in his elim to Vivid Wise As (7m Yankee Glide) . Don Fanucci Zet is owned by Stall Zet and trained by Daniel Reden as he improved his career slate to 13-5-2 in 22 starts, now for 8,413,000Sek earned. Today alone he earned 3,125,000€ and he raced in the finale barefoot.

Vivid Wise As set the pace in the finale for Alessandro Gocciadoro and held gamely ahead of third finishing Gareth Boko (8m Make It Happen ) for Mats E. Djuse and trainer Jerry Riordan. Gelati Cut (5m Coktail Jet ) was fourth after a two-hole trip and Moni Viking (8m Maharajah) was fifth. He others in finish order were Ecurie D, Cokstile and Aetos Kronos.

It was quite a fine race day with great online race coverage on this beautiful day without fans.

