2021 National Yearling sale broadcast schedule

As anticipation builds for NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale, viewers from around the globe can look forward to an enhanced sale broadcast over the duration of the five day event.

The new format will provide enriched content for standardbred enthusiasts, with a number of key sponsors jumping on board to support the 2021 Auckland and Christchurch selling sessions.

Robert Dunn Harness Racing, Woodlands Stud and Southern Bred Southern Reared will support the coverage of the NZB Standardbred yearling sale sessions, bringing in all the action from the sale rings at Karaka and Canterbury Agricultural Park.

With the addition of presenters Michael Guerin and Greg O’Connor bringing daily Preview and Review shows, as well as key sale highlights and interviews, viewers can be assured they will not miss any of the live sale action.

From Saturday 13 February through until the conclusion of selling on Wednesday 17 February, the sale will be broadcast live to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, streamed on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page.

2021 Sale Coverage

Auckland

Saturday 13 February: Parade of Trotters and Pacers, 1PM (NZT)

Sunday 14 February: Sale of Pacers and Trotters, plus the daily Preview and Show hosted by Michael Guerin commencing 11:30AM (NZT) until the close of selling



Christchurch

Monday 15 February: Parade and Sale of Trotters, 1PM (NZT) plus the daily Preview and Review Show hosted by Greg O’Connor commencing 2:30PM until the close of selling

Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 February: Parade and Sale of Pacers, 10AM (NZT) plus the daily Preview and Review Show hosted by Greg O’Connor commencing 12:30PM (NZT) until the close of selling on both days



All coverage will be available on Freeview channel 200, nzbstandardbred.co.nz and the NZB Standardbred facebook page.