Day At The Track

2021 National Yearling sale broadcast schedule

02:42 PM 12 Feb 2021 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Robert Dunn Harness Racing, Woodlands Stud and Southern Bred Southern Reared will support the broadcast coverage, Harness racing
Robert Dunn Harness Racing, Woodlands Stud and Southern Bred Southern Reared will support the broadcast coverage.
NZB Standardbred photo

As anticipation builds for NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale, viewers from around the globe can look forward to an enhanced sale broadcast over the duration of the five day event. 

The new format will provide enriched content for standardbred enthusiasts, with a number of key sponsors jumping on board to support the 2021 Auckland and Christchurch selling sessions. 

Robert Dunn Harness RacingWoodlands Stud and Southern Bred Southern Reared will support the coverage of the NZB Standardbred yearling sale sessions, bringing in all the action from the sale rings at Karaka and Canterbury Agricultural Park. 

With the addition of presenters Michael Guerin and Greg O’Connor bringing daily Preview and Review shows, as well as key sale highlights and interviews, viewers can be assured they will not miss any of the live sale action. 

From Saturday 13 February through until the conclusion of selling on Wednesday 17 February, the sale will be broadcast live to viewers on Freeview Channel 200, streamed on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and on NZB Standardbred’s facebook page. 

2021 Sale Coverage

Auckland 

  • Saturday 13 February: Parade of Trotters and Pacers, 1PM (NZT)
  • Sunday 14 February: Sale of Pacers and Trotters, plus the daily Preview and Show hosted by Michael Guerin commencing 11:30AM (NZT) until the close of selling


Christchurch

  • Monday 15 February: Parade and Sale of Trotters, 1PM (NZT) plus the daily Preview and Review Show hosted by Greg O’Connor commencing 2:30PM until the close of selling
  • Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 February: Parade and Sale of Pacers, 10AM (NZT) plus the daily Preview and Review Show hosted by Greg O’Connor commencing 12:30PM (NZT) until the close of selling on both days 


All coverage will be available on Freeview channel 200, nzbstandardbred.co.nz and the NZB Standardbred facebook page

 

NZB Standardbred

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Jim Pantaleano notches 8,000th win
12-Feb-2021 11:02 AM NZDT
Longtime horseman Jack Baggitt, Jr. dies
12-Feb-2021 10:02 AM NZDT
Last Call for Hambo-Grand Circuit events
12-Feb-2021 09:02 AM NZDT
Eric Cherry on Alumni Show
12-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway changes post time
12-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Pocono add extra Monday race card
12-Feb-2021 07:02 AM NZDT
Big M players enjoying big payoffs
12-Feb-2021 06:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News