Ohio Stallion Directory now available On-Line

Grove City, Ohio - The 2021 Ohio Standardbred Stallion Directory and Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association Membership Directory is now available electronically at the Ohio Harness Racing Horsemen's Association website, www.OHHA.com.

The directory includes pedigree pages for 54 stallions currently standing in Ohio, 27 Pacers and 27 Trotters.

In addition to the pedigree pages, the directory includes a list of 84 all stallions standing in Ohio, 2020 earning statistics for stallions and broodmares, and a listing of OHHA members.

The directory is scheduled to be mailed on January 14th to all current OHHA members and associates. Hard copies are available as part of an OHHA Associate membership.

For more information on being a member of the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association, call 614-221-3650.

Frank Fraas

The Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association (OHHA) is a non-profit organization serving Standardbred horse owners, breeders, trainers, drivers, and fans who participate in the sport of harness racing in the Buckeye State.

OHHA was founded in 1953. The mission of the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association is to preserve, protect, promote, and serve the entire Standardbred industry in Ohio and beyond.