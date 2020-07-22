21 to battle in $450,000 Adios Pace

WASHINGTON, PA, July 21, 2020--A deep, talented field of 21 top 3-year-old colt and gelding harness racing pacers, lead by Meadowlands Pace runner-up Papi Rob Hanover, will contest the $450,000 (est) Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at The Meadows.

Three $25,000 eliminations are set for Saturday, June 25, with the top three finishers in each elim advancing to the Aug. 1 final. The eliminations will go as races 5, 8 and 9, with first post at 12:45 PM.

Papi Rob Hanover's loss in the Meadowlands Pace final was a heartbreaker. He held a narrow lead at the top of the stretch but was beaten a neck by a game Tall Dark Stranger, who isn't eligible for the Adios. Papi Rob Hanover leaves from post 4 in race 8 for David Miller and trainer Brett Pelling.

Tuesday's draw for post positions also revealed strong contingents from trainers Tony Alagna and Ron Burke; with five horses apiece, they'll account for nearly half the field. Especially interesting in the Burke Brigade is Elver Hanover, who began his career with 10 straight victories only to taste defeat last week in an Ohio Sires Stakes leg. Chris Page will pilot him from post 4 in race 9.

Saturday's action-packed program also includes a pair of stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers:a $188,682 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $100,000 PA Stallion Series event.

Here are the fields for the Adios eliminations with post positions, trainers and preliminary driver assignments:

Adios Elimination, Race 5

1. Later Dudes Brian Brown David Miller

2. Roll With JR Jeff Cullipher Corey Callahan

3. Sandbetweenmytoes Jim Campbell Dave Palone

4. The Greek Freak Ron Burke Matt Kakaley

5. Put To Right Tony Alagna Andrew McCarthy

6. Captain Groovy Ray Schnittker Mark MacDonald

7. Chief Mate Tony Alagna Scott Zeron

Adios Elimination, Race 8

1. Somebodyitreasure Andrew Harris Andrew McCarthy

2. Tru Lou Ron Burke Matt Kakaley

3. Sweet Truth Ron Burke Matt Kakaley

4. Papi Rob Hanover Brett Pelling David Miller

5. Sea Of Life Tony Alagna Scott Zeron

6. Captain Barbossa Tony Alagna Andrew McCarthy

7. No Lou Zing Nancy Takter Josert Fonseca

Adios Elimination, Race 9

1 .Rockin The Aces Robert Cleary Brett Miller

2. No Quarter Brian Brown Dave Palone

3. Mac's Big Boy Ron Burke Matt Kakaley

4. Elver Hanover Ron Burke Chris Page

5. Capt Midnight Tony Alagna Andrew McCarthy

6. Seriously Hanover Ron Coyne, Jr. Scott Zeron

7. Catch The Fire John Ackley Mike Wilder