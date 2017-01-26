€1 million Prix d’Amerique Opodo

January 25, 2017 - The 2017 Prix d’Amerique Opodo (purse €1 million, 2700 meters) is fast approaching with 22 harness racing horses engaged, that will be narrowed to 18 tomorrow.
It is expected that four (Orient Horse, Ursa Major, Trebol and Amiral Sacha) will not be in the final field and if true the following will be at the start:
Treasure Kronos Christoffer Eriksson
Briac Dark - David Thomain
Call Me Keeper - Pierre Vercruysse
Propulsion - Örjan Kihlström
Bélina Josselyn - Jean-Michel Bazire
Lionel - Matthieu Abrivard
Booster Winner - Eric Raffin
Princess Grif - Roberto Andreghetti
Anna Mix - Mathieu Mottier
Bird Parker - Jean-Philippe Monclin
Akim du Cap Vert - Franck Anne
Wild Honey - Gabriele Gelormini
Voltigeur de Myrt - Lorenzo Donati
Oasis Bi - Johnny Takter
Univers de Pan - Philippe Daugeard
Tiégo d’Étang - Christian Bigeon
Bold Eagle - Franck Nivard
Timoko - Björn Goop
Thursday (January 26) begins the Arqana Trot Prix d’Amerique Sale at Paris-Vincennes and Friday is the exceptional “Etalons Expo” that showcases breeding farms, stallion syndicates, equipment, feed products and even wine. The mixed sale smart catalog link follows and includes stallion shares, in foal mares, racing prospects and racehorses. http://www.arqana-trot.com/template/img/vente/smartcat/v143/3225ccdca6a5408f657eb80d32332a9bce0aebdc.jpg
Be there for what is a fantastic weekend for worldwide trotting fans.
Thomas H. Hicks