€1 million Prix d’Amerique Opodo

January 25, 2017 - The 2017 Prix d’Amerique Opodo (purse €1 million, 2700 meters) is fast approaching with 22 harness racing horses engaged, that will be narrowed to 18 tomorrow.

It is expected that four (Orient Horse, Ursa Major, Trebol and Amiral Sacha) will not be in the final field and if true the following will be at the start:

Treasure Kronos Christoffer Eriksson

Briac Dark - David Thomain

Call Me Keeper - Pierre Vercruysse

Propulsion - Örjan Kihlström

Bélina Josselyn - Jean-Michel Bazire

Lionel - Matthieu Abrivard

Booster Winner - Eric Raffin

Princess Grif - Roberto Andreghetti

Anna Mix - Mathieu Mottier

Bird Parker - Jean-Philippe Monclin

Akim du Cap Vert - Franck Anne

Wild Honey - Gabriele Gelormini

Voltigeur de Myrt - Lorenzo Donati

Oasis Bi - Johnny Takter

Univers de Pan - Philippe Daugeard

Tiégo d’Étang - Christian Bigeon

Bold Eagle - Franck Nivard

Timoko - Björn Goop

Thursday (January 26) begins the Arqana Trot Prix d’Amerique Sale at Paris-Vincennes and Friday is the exceptional “Etalons Expo” that showcases breeding farms, stallion syndicates, equipment, feed products and even wine. The mixed sale smart catalog link follows and includes stallion shares, in foal mares, racing prospects and racehorses. http://www.arqana-trot.com/template/img/vente/smartcat/v143/3225ccdca6a5408f657eb80d32332a9bce0aebdc.jpg

Be there for what is a fantastic weekend for worldwide trotting fans.

Thomas H. Hicks