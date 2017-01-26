Day At The Track

€1 million Prix d’Amerique Opodo

08:00 AM 26 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The 2017 Prix d’Amerique Opodo
The 2017 Prix d’Amerique Opodo

January 25, 2017 - The 2017 Prix d’Amerique Opodo (purse €1 million, 2700 meters) is fast approaching with 22 harness racing horses engaged, that will be narrowed to 18 tomorrow.

It is expected that four (Orient Horse, Ursa Major, Trebol and Amiral Sacha) will not be in the final field and if true the following will be at the start:

Treasure Kronos  Christoffer Eriksson

Briac Dark - David Thomain

Call Me Keeper - Pierre Vercruysse

Propulsion - Örjan Kihlström

Bélina Josselyn - Jean-Michel Bazire

Lionel - Matthieu Abrivard

Booster Winner - Eric Raffin

Princess Grif - Roberto Andreghetti

Anna Mix - Mathieu Mottier

Bird Parker - Jean-Philippe Monclin

Akim du Cap Vert - Franck Anne

Wild Honey - Gabriele Gelormini

Voltigeur de Myrt - Lorenzo Donati

Oasis Bi - Johnny Takter

Univers de Pan - Philippe Daugeard

Tiégo d’Étang - Christian Bigeon

Bold Eagle - Franck Nivard

Timoko - Björn Goop

Thursday (January 26) begins the Arqana Trot Prix d’Amerique Sale at Paris-Vincennes and Friday is the exceptional “Etalons Expo” that showcases breeding farms, stallion syndicates, equipment, feed products and even wine. The mixed sale smart catalog link follows and includes stallion shares, in foal mares, racing prospects and racehorses. http://www.arqana-trot.com/template/img/vente/smartcat/v143/3225ccdca6a5408f657eb80d32332a9bce0aebdc.jpg

Be there for what is a fantastic weekend for worldwide trotting fans.

 Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Celebrity Pegasus in a lifetime best
26-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
Pertty Music in mild upset
26-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
Kaitlyn Rae captures Fillies and Mare Open
26-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
Claudius Augustus passes at age 13
26-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Justin Parker to make a name for himself
26-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Post Time announces schedule for Thursday
26-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Trotters clash in Gary Budahn Final
26-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News