222-1 long shot upsets the field

CHESTER, PA - One of the most unexpected finishes in recent harness racing history transpired at Harrah's Philadelphia during race five on the Thursday afternoon card, when Pittstop Kip closed to win by a neck - and paid $447.00 for a $2 win ticket. Second was 86-1 shot What That Is, with the 3-5 favorite and the 5-2 second choice in the last two spots after making breaks.

Favored Crazshana left from the rail but broke early, with Mr Cool Seaeyre N, who had stayed right on the chalk's back from the trailing post nine (1-for-98 to win at Harrah's this year), finding himself in the unusual position of being on the early lead without a circling move.

Down the backstretch second choice Chapter Fashion went up first-over, but just as he looked to be going to the lead he lost his gait, leaving second-over Pittstop Kip in a prime position. And the mega-longshot trotted on to withstand What That Is, who advanced wide in the stretch.

Pittstop Kip returned $447.00, $145.20, and $18.80 to his few backers; What That Is paid back $86.40 to place and $43.20 to show; and Mr Cool Seaeyre N, "only" 12-1, was $9.80 to show.

Tony Morgan is the second-winningest driver in the history of North American harness racing, but the local fans have been missing out on him often; Pittstop Kip was his sixth $50+ horse of the meet and third $100+ winner, both topping the local drivers colony.

The $14,500 featured trot had a bit more of a conventional tote ending when favored Receivership caught second choice Money Maven late to post a ¾-length victory in 1:54.3.

Backers of the 4=5 shot may have been anxious when driver Joe Bongiorno kept the 4-5 favorite third-inside, but the pair cleared in time to run his 2019 record to 5-for-7 and his lifetime tally to 11-for-20. Jennifer Bongiorno trains the five-year-old Chapter Seven gelding for brother/driver Joe, her own Jennifer Bongiorno Stable, and Blair and Emma Corbeil.

It looks like the wait for American Moni, the now-four-year-old son of Muscle Hill - Moni Maker, is beginning to pay off. Winless in limited campaigns at two and three, the impeccably-bred horse has now triumphed in two straight and three of six on the year, winning at Philly in 1:54.4 while fully in control. American Moni, whose mark of 1:53.3 was taken at Pocono, was driven by Andy Miller for trainer/wife Julie and the Moni Maker Stable.