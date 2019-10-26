27-1 Reflect With Me upsets in Breeders Crown

MILTON, ONTARIO, October 25, 2019 - The trainer-driver harness racing team of Tony Alagna and Andrew McCarthy put forth a second-straight shocker when Reflect With Me, sent off at odds of 27-1 shocked the field in capturing the $600,000 (US) final of the Breeders Crown for juvenile pacing fillies at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Friday night.

Unlike the victory with Ramona Hill a race earlier McCarthy chose to sit back from post eight and let others do the work. He got exactly what he was looking for when Priceless and driver Brandon Bates cut the opening quarter in :26 4/5 and then made even money favorite Lyons Sentinel with driver Tim Tetrick work a bit extra hard before releasing her to the tune of a :53 3/5 first half clocking.

The race got more interesting when elimination winner New Year took up the offensive without cover past the half towing Alicorn into the race. McCarthy for his trouble had managed to work out a fourth over trip with the Captaintreacherous-sired filly and once the field passed three quarters in 1:22 1/5 McCarthy sent his filly three and then four wide to begin the long trek towards the leaders.

Lyons Sentinel was hanging in determinedly as New Year flattened out from her first-over challenge but the field was closing in on the leaders and Reflect With Me had the most energy and McCarthy kept her to her task getting there in the final strides in the 1:50 3/5 mile. The clocking was a fifth off the Crown record. Lyons Sentinel held the place spot with Marloe Hanover slipping between fillies for third. New Year and Looksgoodinaromper rounded out the top five.

Reflect With Me, was bred by Brittany Farms who share ownership in the filly with Bradley Grant. It was the second straight trophy for Grant as well on the evening. It was the fifth victory in 11 starts on the season for Reflect With Me who returned a healthy $56.20 for the win mutual ticket.

"She got a little tired near the wire but she kept on coming," said McCarthy following the victory.

"I spoke with Andy before the race and we both felt there was a lot of speed inside," said Tony Alagna.

