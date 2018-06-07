27 remain for $200,000 Prix DEte at H3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - A near record number of 27 four-year-old harness racing pacers have made the final nomination payment to the $200,000 fifth renewal of the Prix D'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R in Quebec on Sunday, August 19.

The 27 remaining is just one-horse shy of the record of 28 set last year.

Headlining the list of nominees is the unbeaten Filibuster Hanover, who is now four for four in 2018 for the Ron Burke Stable. Burke and company will be seeking their third Prix D'Ete victory in 2018.

Of the top ten money winning three-year-old colts and geldings from 2017 that are returning to race in 2018, eight of the ten are nominated to the Prix D'Ete including the first six money winners. The final eight that will race for the $200,000 purse will be the top money earners in 2018 at time of entry.

The Prix D'Ete was the most prestigious race in all of Canada from 1966 through 1992. World champions Bret Hanover, Albatross, Niatross, Hot Hitter, Cam Fella, On The Road Again, Ralph Hanover, Matt's Scooter and a host of other top pacers have won the Prix D'Ete.

In the past four editions of the Prix D'Ete at H3R, the all-age track record was set and then tied as both Sunfire Blue Chip (2014) and All Bets Off (2015) both won in 1:50.3. Then in 2016, Harness Horse of the Year, Wiggle It Jiggleit, came to 3R for the Prix D'Ete and after a dramatic neck and neck battle the final half mile of the race, was second in an upset by Rockin Ron (1:52) over a sloppy track. Rockin Ron made it two straight Prix D'Ete victories for the Ron Burke Stable.

Last year's Prix D'Ete saw the Jimmy Takter Stable win for the second time (Sunfire Blue Chip was the first), with Western Fame and driver Trevor Henry wiring the field in 1:53.2.

"We are very pleased with the quality of the horses that have nominated to this year's Prix D'Ete," said Claude Levesque, president of the Quebec Jockey Club. "The revival of this Grand Circuit event has developed to the great race it was before."

This year, Filibuster Hanover, a gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere, has been on fire. In his last start, the $150,000 Commodore Barry, he won in a lifetime mark of 1:48.3. That victory sent Filibuster Hanover over the one million dollar mark in career earnings at $1,016,000.

Last year he won the Little Brown Jug, The Bluegrass Stakes and the Pegasus Pace while racing against the best three-year-old's in the country all season long.

Miso Fast got back to his winning way for driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Virgil Morgan, Jr. last week at Mohawk Raceway, winning a division of the Graduate Pace in 1:50.2. He is a son of Roll With Joe, a career winner of $685,000 and a record taken last year of 1:49.2.

Western Joe had gotten off to a strong start early this season and already has seven wins for trainer Christopher Choate. This son of Western Ideal has earned $110,000 this year with a record of 1:49.3 taken last season.

Other contenders that are eligible include Art Scene, Beckhams Z Tam, Blood Line, Eddard Hanover, Funknwaffles and Photobomber Hanover.

Quebec-owned nominees include Quebec-bred Sire Stakes champion Wildriverbumblebee, plus Art Scene, Histoire Enchantee, American Wiggle and Tymal Peacemaker.

"I want to invite everyone to come to Trois-Rivieres the weekend of August 19," Levesque added, "as we want everyone to come out and enjoy our great racing and Quebecoise hospitality."

For more information visit http://www.quebecjockeyclub.com/.

2018 Prix D'Ete Nominees

AMERICAN WIGGLE

ART SCENE

BAGS TO RICHES

BEACH BOOGIE

BECKHAMS Z TAM

BEYOND DELIGHT

BLOOD LINE

CALVIN K

CLASSIC PRO

DREAMFAIR B J

EDDARD HANOVER

FILIBUSTER HANOVER

FUNKNWAFFLES

HISTOIRE ENCHANTEE

HURRICANE BEACH

MISO FAST

MODERN REFLECTION

NORMANDY BEACH

ODDS ON DELRAY

PHOTOBOMBR HANOVER

ROCK N TONY

STEALTH BOMBER

SUMMER SIDE

TYMAL PEACEMAKER

WESTERN HILL

WESTERN JOE

WILDRIVERBUMBLEBEE