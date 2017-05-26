28 now eligible for $200,000 Prix D'Ete

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - A record number of 28 nominees for the $200,000 Prix D'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R are now final for the revival of the showcase race on Sunday, August 20, 2017.
Restricted to four-year-old pacers, the 4th renewal of the Prix D'Ete final will feature the top eight money-winners in 2017 that enter the race.
New this year for the race is that every horse that enters will receive purse money as the new conditions of the race call for horses finishing 6th through 8th place to each receive $1,000.
While the Prix D'Ete final is nearly three months away, the action in the four-year-old division has been fast and furious so far, this season.
This past Sunday, Western Flame proved to be the current standout as he was able to quarter move and then wire the field in capturing the $176,000 Confederation Cup final at Flamboro Downs in 1:51.4 over a "good" track.
Trained by Jimmy Takter, who won the inaugural revival of the Prix D'Ete in 2014 with Sunfire Blue Chip, Western Fame could be his second Prix D'Ete triumph.
Second in the race was the top horse Check Six from the Ron Burke Stable. Burke has sent out the last two Prix D'Ete winners, All Bets Off (2015) and Rockin Ron (2016) as the stable goes for a record three straight Prix D'Ete triumphs.
Finishing third was Sinatra and, in fact, all nine starters in the Confederation Cup Final are also eligible to the Prix D'Ete Final.
Quebec owned nominees include Quebec-bred champions HP Patriote and Sports Authority, Endeavor and Stonebridge Beach.
The Prix D'Ete was the most prestigious race in all of Canada from 1966 through 1992. World champions Brett Hanover, Albatross, Niatross, Hot Hitter, Cam Fella, On The Road Again, Ralph Hanover, Matt's Scooter and a host of other top pacers won the Prix D'Ete.
"This is super to have a record number nominated for the final," said Claude Levesque, president of the Quebec Jockey Club. "We could well see the track record broken come August 20 in the final."
In 2014, the Quebec Jockey Club revived the Prix D'Ete, making it the tracks premier race in all of Quebec and one of the richest races in North America only for four-year-old pacers.
For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.
From the Quebec Jockey Club
2017 Prix D'Ete Final Nominees
AMERICAN PASSPORT by American Ideal
ANOTHER DAILY COPY by Somebeachsomewhere
ARSENIC by Bettor's Delight
ARTMAGIC by Art Major
AWESOMENESS by Mach Three
BIG TOP HANOVER by Western Ideal
CHECK SIX by Somebeachsomewhere
DAY TRADE HANOVER by Big Jim
DR J HANOVER by Somebeachsomewhere
ENDEAVOR by American Ideal
GERRIES SPORT by Mach Three
HP PATRIOTE by Vintage Master
LYONS SNYDER by Well Said
MAGNUM J by Big Jim
MISSILE J by American Ideal
MR WIGGLE PANTS by Mr Wiggles
NOCTURNAL BLUECHIP by Bettor's Delight
PRETTY BOY HILL by Somebeachsomewhere
ROLLAROUNDTHEWORLD by Roll With Joe
ROLL AWAY JOE by Roll With Joe
SECRECY by Mach Three
SEELEY MAN by Western Maverick
SINTRA by Mach Three
SPIDER MAN HANOVER by Western Ideal
SPORTS AUTHORITY by Sportswriter
STONEBRIDGE BEACH by Mach Three
VORACITY by Sportswriter
WESTERN FAME by Western Ideal