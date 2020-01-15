Day At The Track

29 engaged to 650,000€ Prix de Cornulier

04:30 AM 15 Jan 2020 NZDT
Bilibili, harness racing
Bilibili is the early favorite in the 650,000€ Prix de Cornulier
LeTROT photo

The Grand Prix de Cornulier (monte, Gr.I International, 2700 meters, purse 650,000€) is set for Sunday and initially 29 horses were engaged in what is likely to be an 18 horse field.

The well-regarded Bilibili, Fado du Chene and Traders are among the top prospects. Bilibili, trained by Laurent Claude Abrivard for breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon, is a nine year old son of Niky and has proven to be an accomplished monte performer as he won the 2019 version of the Cornulier, the richest monte event, and has lifetime earnings of 1,510,600€.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

