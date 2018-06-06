Day At The Track

29 entered in Pepsi North America Cup

05:50 AM 06 Jun 2018 NZST
MILTON, ON - June 5, 2018 - The entry box for this year's Pepsi North America Cup closed Tuesday morning with the connections of 29 three-year-old pacers taking a shot at Canada's richest harness racing race.

The draw for this Saturday's eliminations will be released later this afternoon.

Below is the full list of 29 three-year-old pacers entered in this year's Pepsi North America Cup.

American History by American Ideal out of a Camluck mare

Babes Dig Me by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Western Hanover mare

Beachin Lindy by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Real Desire mare

Burning Midnight by Mach Three out of a Dream Away mare

Captain Deo by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Artsplace mare

Courtly Choice by Art Major out of a Camtastic mare

Done Well by Well Said out of a Allamerican Native mare

Dorsoduro Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Artsplace mare

Dragon Time by Bettor's Delight out of a Dragon Again mare

Grand Teton by A Rocknroll Dance out of a Western Hanover mare

Hayden Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Western Hanover mare

Hitman Hill by American Ideal out of a Incredible Finale mare

Lather Up by Im Gorgeous out of a In The Pocket mare

Levis Day by Shadow Play out of a Royal Mattjesty mare

Lost In Time by A Rocknroll Dance out of a Artiscape mare

Major Authority by Art Major out of a Rocknroll Hanover mare

Nutcracker Sweet by Bettor's Delight out of a Falcons Future mare

Rootin Tootin by Roll With Joe out of a Allamerican Ingot mare

Shnitzledosomethin by Fred And Ginger out of a Sand Shooter mare

Sometimesawinner by Well Said out of a Armbro MacIntosh mare

Sports Legend by Sportswriter out of a Western Terror mare

St Lads Neptune by Mach Three out of a Dragon Again mare

Stay Hungry by Somebeachsomewhere from a Dragon Again mare

Summer Travel by Western Ideal out of a Cams Card Shark mare

Topville Olympian by American Ideal out of a Art Major mare

Venom by Rock N Roll Heaven out of a Dragon Again mare

Wes Delight by Bettor's Delight out of a Western Hanover mare

When You Dance by Mach Three out of a Blissfull Hall mare

Whos Better by Bettor's Delight out of a Western Ideal mare

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Communications

 

 

 

