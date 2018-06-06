29 entered in Pepsi North America Cup

MILTON, ON - June 5, 2018 - The entry box for this year's Pepsi North America Cup closed Tuesday morning with the connections of 29 three-year-old pacers taking a shot at Canada's richest harness racing race.
The draw for this Saturday's eliminations will be released later this afternoon.
Below is the full list of 29 three-year-old pacers entered in this year's Pepsi North America Cup.
American History by American Ideal out of a Camluck mare
Babes Dig Me by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Western Hanover mare
Beachin Lindy by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Real Desire mare
Burning Midnight by Mach Three out of a Dream Away mare
Captain Deo by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Artsplace mare
Courtly Choice by Art Major out of a Camtastic mare
Done Well by Well Said out of a Allamerican Native mare
Dorsoduro Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Artsplace mare
Dragon Time by Bettor's Delight out of a Dragon Again mare
Grand Teton by A Rocknroll Dance out of a Western Hanover mare
Hayden Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere out of a Western Hanover mare
Hitman Hill by American Ideal out of a Incredible Finale mare
Lather Up by Im Gorgeous out of a In The Pocket mare
Levis Day by Shadow Play out of a Royal Mattjesty mare
Lost In Time by A Rocknroll Dance out of a Artiscape mare
Major Authority by Art Major out of a Rocknroll Hanover mare
Nutcracker Sweet by Bettor's Delight out of a Falcons Future mare
Rootin Tootin by Roll With Joe out of a Allamerican Ingot mare
Shnitzledosomethin by Fred And Ginger out of a Sand Shooter mare
Sometimesawinner by Well Said out of a Armbro MacIntosh mare
Sports Legend by Sportswriter out of a Western Terror mare
St Lads Neptune by Mach Three out of a Dragon Again mare
Stay Hungry by Somebeachsomewhere from a Dragon Again mare
Summer Travel by Western Ideal out of a Cams Card Shark mare
Topville Olympian by American Ideal out of a Art Major mare
Venom by Rock N Roll Heaven out of a Dragon Again mare
Wes Delight by Bettor's Delight out of a Western Hanover mare
When You Dance by Mach Three out of a Blissfull Hall mare
Whos Better by Bettor's Delight out of a Western Ideal mare
by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Communications