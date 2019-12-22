Day At The Track

2YO Helgafell shines at Vincennes

04:54 AM 22 Dec 2019 NZDT
Helgafell (on the outside) beats Hooker Berry to the wire
Helgafell (on the outside) beats Hooker Berry to the wire
Here is the pedigree of Charly du Noyer, who is the sire of Helgafell.
Clegs des Champs wins for fun at Vincennes

Helgafell Wins Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty at Vincennes

Two-year olds began today’s groupe action in the Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters) with a 1.13.5kr score by even-money favorite Helgafell (2m Charly du Noyer-Baaria) with Eric Raffin up. Philippe Allaire trains the winner for Ecurie Normandy Spirit, his fifth career victory in six starts now for 137,900€ earned.

The sire is another of the Ready Cash stallions emerging in this crop.  The 4.9/1 Hooker Berry (2m Booster Winner-Osaka Berry) held second for Jean Michel Bazire and breeder/owner Michjel Aladenise. 14/1 Holzarte Vedaquais (2m Brillantissime-Chikka Vedaquaise) was third for Francois Legadeuc and owner/trainer Allaire. 4.2/1 Heartbreaker One was fourth for Bjorn Goop.

Clegs des Champs (7g Legs du Clos-Prosperpine) took the monte Gr. II Prix Jules Lemonnier (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters) at 2.4/1 odds and with David Thomain the jockey. He swept past then leading Traders to score impressively in a quick 1.11.3kr. Thierry Raffegeau trains the winner for J-Y Roze and the victory was Clegs 18th in a 35-race career that is now worth 829,580€ in earnings.

The 3.8/1 Vertige de Chenu (10g Lynx de Bellouet) was second for jockey Eric Raffin and 30/1 Eros du Chene (5m Un Amour d’Haufor) was third for P.Ph. Ploquin.

The Quinte+ race this day was the Prix de Strasbourg (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters) and 2.2/1 Balzac de L’Iton (8g Panache de L’Iton) prevailed for pilot Franck Nivard. Balzac won for the 12th time in 70 starts now for 449,780€ earned. Race time was 1.14.2kr. 1.4/1 Be Bop Haufor (8g Notre Haufor) was second with Damien Bonne the pilot for trainer Christian Bigeon.

The 51/1 Alamo du Goutier (9g Quido du Goutier) was this for Sebastien Hardy, ahead of 44/1 As Blue and 64/1 Amarilla de Rabor. There were 56 winning Q+ exact order tickets that each paid 19,542.40€. The Q+ pool was 4,507,405€ and over 9,586,000€ was wagered on the race, all pools.

The Gr. III Prix Constant Hervieu (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters) completed today’s groupe action with this one going to 6.5/1 Epic Julry (5m Nice Love-Ophelie de Bas) with breeder Jean Pau Gauvin aboard for owner Ecurie Julry. Epic won for the 14th time in his 48-race career, now for 358,910€ earned. 8.2/1 Estola (5f Nectar) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois and 63/1 outsider Caly Loulou (7f Gazouillis) took third with Matthieu Abrivard up.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Next article:

Sunfire Blue Chip takes invitational
22-Dec-2019 11:12 AM NZDT
Rich And Miserable wins feature trot
21-Dec-2019 18:12 PM NZDT
$14 million in stakes for 2020 season
21-Dec-2019 09:12 AM NZDT
Return trip to win circle for Allbeastnobeauty
21-Dec-2019 09:12 AM NZDT
Six Pack arrives at Deo Volente Farms
21-Dec-2019 09:12 AM NZDT
Northfield 2020 Condition Series
21-Dec-2019 08:12 AM NZDT
Drazmatazz makes for big score
21-Dec-2019 08:12 AM NZDT
