2YO Helgafell shines at Vincennes

Here is the pedigree of Charly du Noyer, who is the sire of Helgafell.

Helgafell Wins Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty at Vincennes

Two-year olds began today’s groupe action in the Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters) with a 1.13.5kr score by even-money favorite Helgafell (2m Charly du Noyer- Baaria) with Eric Raffin up. Philippe Allaire trains the winner for Ecurie Normandy Spirit, his fifth career victory in six starts now for 137,900€ earned.

The sire is another of the Ready Cash stallions emerging in this crop. The 4.9/1 Hooker Berry (2m Booster Winner- Osaka Berry) held second for Jean Michel Bazire and breeder/owner Michjel Aladenise. 14/1 Holzarte Vedaquais (2m Brillantissime -Chikka Vedaquaise) was third for Francois Legadeuc and owner/trainer Allaire. 4.2/1 Heartbreaker One was fourth for Bjorn Goop.

Clegs des Champs (7g Legs du Clos -Prosperpine) took the monte Gr. II Prix Jules Lemonnier (purse 100,000€, 2175 meters) at 2.4/1 odds and with David Thomain the jockey. He swept past then leading Traders to score impressively in a quick 1.11.3kr. Thierry Raffegeau trains the winner for J-Y Roze and the victory was Clegs 18th in a 35-race career that is now worth 829,580€ in earnings.

The 3.8/1 Vertige de Chenu (10g Lynx de Bellouet ) was second for jockey Eric Raffin and 30/1 Eros du Chene (5m Un Amour d’Haufor ) was third for P.Ph. Ploquin.

The Quinte+ race this day was the Prix de Strasbourg (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters) and 2.2/1 Balzac de L’Iton (8g Panache de L’Iton ) prevailed for pilot Franck Nivard. Balzac won for the 12th time in 70 starts now for 449,780€ earned. Race time was 1.14.2kr. 1.4/1 Be Bop Haufor (8g Notre Haufor) was second with Damien Bonne the pilot for trainer Christian Bigeon.

The 51/1 Alamo du Goutier (9g Quido du Goutier) was this for Sebastien Hardy, ahead of 44/1 As Blue and 64/1 Amarilla de Rabor. There were 56 winning Q+ exact order tickets that each paid 19,542.40€. The Q+ pool was 4,507,405€ and over 9,586,000€ was wagered on the race, all pools.

The Gr. III Prix Constant Hervieu (purse 80,000€, 2700 meters) completed today’s groupe action with this one going to 6.5/1 Epic Julry (5m Nice Love -Ophelie de Bas) with breeder Jean Pau Gauvin aboard for owner Ecurie Julry. Epic won for the 14th time in his 48-race career, now for 358,910€ earned. 8.2/1 Estola (5f Nectar ) was second for Yoann Lebourgeois and 63/1 outsider Caly Loulou (7f Gazouillis) took third with Matthieu Abrivard up.