2YO colt pace world record broken

LEXINGTON, KY--Elver Hanover stayed unbeaten when popping pocket to win the $80,950 first division of the $324,800 Stay Hungry Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Colt Pace--sponsored by the Stay Hungry Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farms--with a world-record 1:48.3 effort on Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Red Mile.

Odds-on favorite Catch The Fire led through a quarter in :27, half in :54 and three-quarters in 1:21.2 before Elver Hanover popped the pocket on the final turn and swept by to win by two-and-three-quarter lengths. Put To Right tipped three wide off of the winner's cover as the field entered the stretch and passed Catch The Fire for second.

"[Elver Hanover] felt really really good in the hole," winning driver Yannick Gingras said after the race, "and [Catch The Fire] put up some hot fractions so I was content to sit there. When I called on him up the stretch, he was still full of pace."

The son of Yankee Cruiser, bred by Hanover Shoe Farms, is now eight-for-eight for trainer Ron Burke and his racing stable, as well as the partnership group of Bridgette Jablonsky, Jason Melillo, J & T Silva and Purnel & Libby. The victory today brings the gelding's earnings above $325,000. He equaled the world record for a pacing two-year-old, set by stablemate Warrawee Ubeaut last year, and set a new mark for a two-year-old male.

A win ticket returned $6.20.

Captain Barbosa took the $80,950 second division by a one-length margin.

A Positive Hanover went forward early and grabbed the lead as they hit the quarter in :28.1. Captain Barbosa then brushed past on the backside and led every remaining step, hitting the half in :56.3, three-quarters in 1:24.4 and crossing the line in 1:51.2 under mild urging from driver Andrew McCarthy.

Opportune Hanover slid up the pylons from the backfield and snatched second from A Positive Hanover. Seeyou At Thebeach, sent the 1-5 favorite, broke stride while moving into the outer flow at the five-eighths and finished last.

"Early in the [year] he was balking at the gate a little bit, and he was out of position, and I had the same trouble with him," McCarthy said after the race. "But he's getting smarter about that and I can get him a little more forwardly-placed now. He definitely wants to go to work and do his job; I think it's more the fact that he's getting into the race a little bit now that he's getting off the gate better."

The Tony Alagna trainee adds a second win from ten starts to his tally, and has now earned more than $90,000 for owners Alagnafrankinthegym Stables and Robert J. The Steiner Stock Farm-bred colt paid $15.30 to win.

Alagna confirmed that the Breeders Crown is a possibility for the colt.

"We'll race him back next week in the Grand Circuit and see how he is," Alagna said after the race. "If he seems okay, and we're still going forward based on what else we're going to take to Canada, we'll take [him into] consideration for the Breeders Crown."

Cattlewash won in the $80,950 third division after taking command in the second quarter and gliding home.

Esai Hanover floated off the gate and hit the top through the first fraction in :27.1, but soon yielded command to Cattlewash. Driver Yannick Gingras managed the tempo from there, bringing the group of eight to the half in :55.1, three-quarters in 1:23.1 and finished the job in 1:50.3.

Manticore came second over as the backfield got moving in the third split and rallied for second, two lengths adrift of the victor. Fortify also came past tired foes, finishing third. Father Nuno challenged first-over into the final turn but did not bother the eventual winner.

Cattlewash's earnings now total just under $150,000 with his fourth win from eight outings for owner-breeder William Donovan and gave the Burke-Gingras team two wins on the day. He paid $7.40 to win.

In the $81,950 fourth division, Roll With JR fended off late challenger Team Best in a wire-to-wire win.

Driver Doug McNair sent the colt to the front in a :27 opening clip and was unhurried to a :55.3 half. He then repelled a first-up bid from favorite Chief Mate through three-quarters in 1:23.2 and battled to the wire for a 1:50.4 lifetime-best victory. Team Best sat in the pocket for most of the mile and had his go in the lane, finishing second behind a half length. Tell Them Lou charged from the backfield late and finished third.

"[The horses] relax, and the track is second-to-none," winning trainer Jeff Cullipher said of the track after the race. "This is a really big colt, and he was able to stretch out a little bit here."

He co-owns $15,000 yearling purchase with Tom Pollack. The son of Roll With Joe has now amassed more than $140,000 in earnings and won three of his nine races. The colt bred by Robert Brady, Rebecca Brady, Kenneth Jackson and Lisa Jackson paid $10.00 to win.

Cullipher recalled giving Pollack free reign on making the purchase.

"I was eating a sandwich and I looked up and he was buying the horse," he said.

Grand Circuit action resumes at The Red Mile on Sunday, Sept. 28 with seven total Bluegrass dashes. The sophomore pacing colts compete in three divisions of the $267,400 Captaintreacherous Bluegrass Stakes while the three-year-old trotting colts race in two divisions of the $192,200 International Moni Bluegrass Stakes and the three-year-old trotting fillies race in two divisions of the $218,000 Bar Hopping Bluegrass Stakes.

Racing gets underway with first-race post at 1:00 p.m. (EDT).

By Nicholas Barnsdale, for The Red Mile



