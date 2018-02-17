3,000 wins for driver Ryan Anderson

Ryan Anderson and friends and family after getting his 3,000 victory

STICKNEY, IL - Harness racing driver Ryan Anderson, a native of Crete , Illinois , scored his 3,000th victory on Friday night at Hawthorne Race Course. Anderson 's victory came in the sixth race, driving Jeff R Halas' Olivia V. who is trained by Tim S. Hall

The 37-year-old Anderson started his career in 1998. Through the start of racing on Friday, Ryan has driven 22,177 horses, In addition to his 3,000 winners, he has finished second 2,716 times and third 2,677. His drives have earned in excess of $28,000,000.

His biggest year came in 2007 when he won 497 of 3,043 races, with purses earned of $3,692,762. That earnings total narrowly beat his 2006 total when his drives earned $3,644,936, winning 466 of 3,005 races.

He was 20 when he drove Popcorn Penny in the Breeders' Crown for 3-year-old filly pacers at Mohawk in October of 2000. He was the youngest, at that time, to ever win a Breeders' Crown race.

He also trained 160 winners as well.

Mandatory Payout on Jackpot High 5 Saturday at Hawthorne

After carrying over throughout the course of the winter harness meet, the Jackpot High 5 at Hawthorne will have a mandatory payout on Saturday night. The High 5 carryover has grown to $204,195 and will be paid out on the final race Saturday. The ninth race past performances are available online at the United States Trotting Association website for free in the handicapping section under the Strategic Wagering Program tab.

The winter harness meet at Hawthorne continues through February 19. Thoroughbred racing resumes at the end of March and continues through April. Summer harness action takes place May through September. Fall thoroughbreds close out the year October through December. For more information, visit www.Hawthorneracecourse.com.

Jim Miller