3-year-old colts smoke in Sires Stakes

04:44 PM 14 Jun 2020 NZST
Yanks Dugout, harness racing
Yanks Dugout was much the best
Brad Conway Photo

Yanks Dugout took a front-end journey to capture the first of two $50,000 Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) for  harness racing 3-year-old trotting sires on Saturday evening, June 13 at Northfield Park.

Driven by Kurt Sugg, the dark brown gelded son of Triumphant Caviar was much the best as the 6-5 choice and recorded a new life mark of 1:54.1 with his seventh career victories in as many tries this year.

Trained by Edward Miller, Yanks Dugout upped his career earnings to $46,333 for owners Ivan & Duke Sugg of Dreshler, Ohio, who also bred the gelding.

Wading Boots (Chris Page) was second best at 7-5, one and a quarter lengths behind the winner, with 5-1 Expect The Sweep third for Aaron Merriman.

Yanks Dougout is the fourth foal out of the prolific Muscles Yankee mare Yansky 3, 1:57f ($122,127) and has half-siblings in Yanks Ball Girl (by Majestic Son) 4, 1:57f ($60,722); Fashion Can Do It (by Cantab Hall) 3, 1:58.1f ($30,030); and Yanks DJ (by Dejarmbro) 2,Q2:04.3f ($5,509).

Yanks Dugout

In the second $50,000 OSS division for trotters Action Uncle set a new Northfield Park track record for 3-year-old trotters of 1:53.2 with a perfect steer from driver Brett Miller.

Trained by Virgil Morgan, Jr., the son of Uncle Peter left the gate at 1-2 odds and upped his career earnings to $256,075 for owners Carl Howard, Joyce McClelland and Larry Wills.

Action Uncle finished well ahead of second-place finisher 9-5 It's Academic (Chris Page) with Buxton (Danny Noble) putting in a game performance to be third.

Bred by Kenneth Sommer, Action Uncle is the first foal out of the Broadway Hall mare Action-Broadway 4, 1:52.3 ($1,102,073).

Action Uncle

Action Uncle

Haggard got up in the final strides for driver Ryan Stahl and trainer Scott Cox to capture the first $50,000 OSS test for 3-year-old pacers in a new career clocking of 1:53.

The large black gelding by Big Bad John was bred by Spring Haven Farm and is owned by Parent Racing Stable of Whitehouse, OH. Haggard, who finished half a length in front of 2-1 Mr Wiggle It (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.), left the gate at 5-1 odds, while 16-1 longshot Epic Ace (Danny Noble) got up for third.

Haggard now has $36,475 in his coffers from four wins in six career starts.

He is the eighth foal out of the unraced Dragon Again mare Tura Hanover and is a full brother to Angry Shelby p, 3, 1:54.1f ($62,530) and a half-brother to: Town Temptress (by Artiscape) p, 5, 1:51.3 ($305,008); All Turain (by Tell All) p, 4, 1:52.2h ($127,138); and Tural Lural Lural (by The Panderosa) p,4, 1:53.1f ($124,259), etc.

Haggard

Haggard

Sandra Burnett's homebred bay gelding Ocean Rock demolished his competition in 1:50.2 in the second $50,000 OSS contest for sophomore sidewinders.

Driven by Danny Noble for trainer Christi Noble, the son of Rockin Amadeus crusied to victory after leading at every pole as the 1-2 choice.

Standford Court (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) was second at 7-2 with 4-1 Can Be Perfect (Tyler Smith) getting up for third.

Ocean Rock now sports a bankroll of $187,377 lifetime.

He is the first foal out of the On The Attack mare Ocean Pearl p,5,1:53.2f ($143,637). Three-year-old colts return to battle in OSS Leg 2 on June 26 at Scioto Downs.

Ocean Rock

Ocean Rock

 

Kimberly Rinker

Ohio Sires Stakes

OSDF Administrator

Stallion Name

