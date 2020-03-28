30 are nominated to $200,000 Prix d'Ete

Trois-Rivieres, QC - A total of 30 four-year-old pacers have nominated to the $200,000 Prix d'Ete at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday, August 23.

The Prix d'Ete, once the premier pacing event in all of Canada, will feature the top eight seasonal money winning entrants in the final and for the first time the race will also feature a $50,000 consolation race on the same day for entrants that do not make it in the final.

Of the 30 horses nominated, five horses are in the top nine money winning three-year-olds in North America during 2019.

Headlining the list is Crawford Farm's American Mercury. The son of American Ideal has won $708,000 and his major victory last season was in the $500,000 Messenger Stake where he defeated the 2019 3YO Pacing Colt of the Year, Bettor's Wish.

Also nominated is $660,000 winner Dancin Lou. This exceptional son of Sweet Lou captured last year's $600,000 Breeders Crown, also defeating Bettor's Wish in the final.

Other standout horses nominated include $624,000 winner Century Farroh, winner of the Jenna's Beach Boy, Simcoe and numerous Ontario Sire Stakes in 2019 and $682,000 Meadowlands Pace winner, Best In Show, who has life earnings of $572,000. Best In Show is by Bettor's Delight from the world champion mare, Put On A Show, and holds the fastest mark in the field at 1:48.

Another $500,000 winner from last season is Hickfromfrenchlick. This son of So Surreal was the New York Sire Stakes Champion in 2019, winning 11 of his 15 starts in 2019 and is named after basketball star Larry Bird of French Link, Indiana. Rounding out the top money winners are Proof, who has earned $476,000 for Adam Bowden's Diamond Creek Racing and $404,000 winner, Blood Money, for trainer Nancy Takter.

Quebec owned and trained nominees include Captain Malicious and Legion Seelster.

Owners and trainers of a horse nominated to the Prix d'Ete must remember that they must also make the April 15 second payment of $1,000 in order to remain eligible to the race.

Below is the list of the 30 horses that were nominated to the Prix d'Ete.

AIR FORCE HANOVER

AMERICAN MERCURY

ANGERS BAYAMA

BEST IN SHOW

BLLACK HOLE

BLOOD MONEY

BRANQUINHO

BROX SEELSTER

CAPTAIN MALICIOUS

CAPTAIN TREVOR

CAPTAIN VICTORIOUS

CAVIART ROCKLAND

CAVIART STETSON

CENTURY FARROH

COVERED BRIDGE

DANCIN LOU

FLAMEPROOF HANOVER

HICKFROMFRENCHLICK

HIGHLANDBEACHLOVER

LEGION SEELSTER

MILITARY SECRET

OLLIES ZTAM

PROOF

RESPECT OUR FLAG

ROCKIE GOT FRAMED

ROLLWITHPAPAJOE

SEMI TOUGH

TYGA HANOVER

U S CAPTAIN

WILD WILD WESTERN