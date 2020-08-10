300 lots for Nutrien Equine inaugural sale

An exceptionally strong draft of harness racing yearlings has been nominated for the inaugural Nutrien Equine Standardbred Sale including siblings to the likes of Hunter Cup, Miracle Mile, Derby, Oaks, Vicbred Super Series and Breeders Crown winners.

In total, 300 lots will go under the hammer at the sale, which will run over two days on April 10 and 11, 2021 at the plush new Oaklands Junction complex.

Of the 237 pacers listed, 136 are colts and 101 are fillies, while the 62 trotters comprise 28 colts and 34 fillies.

The sale features progeny of 30 Group 1 race-winning mares and 32 Group 1 winner-producing mares.

There are 54 sires represented in the catalogue including champion sires such as Bettor’s Delight, Art Major, Somebeachsomewhere, American Ideal, Rocknroll Hanover, Rock N Roll Heaven, Four Starzzz Shark, Western Ideal, Roll With Joe, Sportswriter, and emerging sires in Captaintreacherous, Sweet Lou, Betting Line, Always B Miki, A Rocknroll Dance and He’s Watching.

Leading trotting sires in Majestic Love, Love You, Father Patrick, Muscle Mass, Angus Hall and Quaker Jet all have progeny listed for sale.

Nine first season sires will also be represented at the Nutrien Equine sale including the pacers Huntsville, Downbytheseaside, Fear The Dragon, Vincent and Control The Moment and the trotters What The Hill, Centurion ATM, En Solitaire and Uniclove.

“We are thrilled by not only the total numbers committed to our inaugural sale, but also the quality of the horses, with such strong mare families represented in the sale,” Nutrien Equine sales manager Mark Barton said.

“The decision made to breed these young horses is a two-year commitment made by the breeder and its now our privilege to offer these magnificent young horses to the sport of harness racing!

“Our team is really excited about this catalogue and can’t wait until April.”

Pacers are eligible for heats and separate $175,000 finals for two-year-old colts and geldings in NSW in 2022. Trotters can compete in a $50,000 final for two-year-olds in NSW in 2022 and $125,000 finals for three-year-olds of both sexes in 2023.

The three-year-old finals, which are jointly sponsored by Haras Des Trotteurs, will be the richest age trotting classics ever held in the southern hemisphere.

The breakdown of sires are:

PACERS

Sire Colts Fillies Total

Art Major 17 14 31

American Ideal 16 11 27

Betting Line 15 7 22

Sweet Lou 14 6 20

Always B Miki 10 9 19

Captaintreacherous 8 10 18

Huntsville 5 6 11

Bettor’s Delight 6 4 10

Rock N Roll Heaven 4 5 9

A Rocknroll Dance 4 3 7

He’s Watching 3 4 7

Roll With Joe 2 5 7

Vincent 5 2 7

Well Said 3 4 7

Downbytheseaside 5 - 5

Sunshine Beach 3 1 4

Somebeachsomewhere 2 1 3

Auckland Reactor 1 1 2

Four Starzzz Shark 1 1 2

Genuwine 1 1 2

Rocknroll Hanover 1 1 2

Shadow Play 2 - 2

Sportswriter 1 1 2

Tintin In America 1 1 2

Bitobliss 1 - 1

Bling It On 1 - 1

Fear The Dragon 1 - 1

Goodtime Sammy 1 - 1

Pet Rock 1 - 1

Western Ideal 1 - 1

Control The Moment - 1 1

Major In Art - 1 1

Yankee Rockstar - 1 1

TROTTERS

Sire Colts Fillies Total

Orlando Vici 1 6 7

Used To Me 6 1 7

Father Patrick 4 2 6

Muscle Mass 2 3 5

What The Hill 1 4 5

Creatine 2 2 4

Majestic Son 2 2 4

Bacardi Lindy 1 2 3

Quaker Jet 2 1 3

Wishing Stone 2 1 3

En Solitaire - 2 2

Love You - 2 2

Tennotrump 1 1 2

Trixton - 2 2

Angus Hall 1 - 1

Dreamcatcher 1 - 1

Dream Vacation 1 - 1

Pegasus Spur 1 - 1

Centurion ATM - 1 1

Skyvalley - 1 1

Uniclove - 1 1