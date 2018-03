30th victory now with €1,471,372 earned

Aubrion du Gers posted his 30th career win in just 53 starts now for €1,471,372 earned

March 16, 2018 - The Caen Friday harness racing feature was the Quinte+ Prix de Cauvicourt (purse €40,000, 2200 meters autostart, 16 European starters) and 2/5 favorite Aubrion du Gers (8g Memphis du Rib -J’Arrive du Gers) made that stand-up for driver/trainer/owner J-M Bazire.

The Marie Brigitte Anty bred performer posted his 30th career win in just 53 starts now for €1,471,372 earned.

22/1 Ultimate du Rib (10g Dahir de Prelong -Kara Pellois) was second for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, trainer Joel Hallais and owner Ecurie Rib. 4.9/1 Bugsy Malone (7g Ready Cash -Night Captain) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer/owner Philippe Allaire. 20/1 Bon Captain and 11/1 Up And Quick completed the top five.

Up And Quick (10m Buvetier d’Aunou -Fichtre), now trained by Antoine l’Herete for breeder/owner Ecurie Quick Star, was making his first start since a Gr. II win at LaCapelle on July 9, 2017. Last April he won at Argentan in another Gr. II event timed in 1.09.4kr.

This great horse may be remembered for his superb performances in the 2014-15 Vincennes winter meet when he won the 2015 Prix d’Amerique (after being second in 2014) and the Grand Prix de Paris both years. His career earnings are now €2,048,040.

The Friday Prix de Canapville (purse €50,000, 2450 meters, 16 European starters) at Caen resulted in a 1.14.2kr timed victory for 11/1 D’Artagnan France (5f Un Amour d’Haufor ) driven by Anthony Barrier. 7.1/1 Dzarof de Guez (5g Magnificent Rodner -Phelia de Guez) took second for owner/trainer/driver Benoit Robin. Third was 5.7/1 Danseur Baroque (5g Royal Dream -Joie Baroque).

Thursday’s Criterium de Trot de Lyon Parilly(purse €35,000, 2600 meters autostart) went to 4.7/1 Bad Boy du Dollar (7m Magnificent Rodney -Nymphe du Dollar) clocked in 1.18.7kr over the off track and driven by Loris Garcia for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner M.A. Bouvet. Bad Boy recorded his 8th career win in 61 starts now for €392,200 earned. 1.1/1 favorite Caly Loulou (6f Gazouillis ) was second for Serge Peltier and owner/trainer Herve Chauve-Laffey. Third went to 4.7/1 Clif du Pommereux (6m Love You ) for driver J.F. Senet, trainer Roger and owner Noel Lolic.

Thomas H. Hicks