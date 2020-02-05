31 engaged to Prix de France

A total 31 top class trotteurs have been engaged to Sunday’s (February 9) Grand Prix de France (Gr. I International UET Masters Series, 2100 meters autostart, purse 350,000€) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes including the Prix d'Amerique stalwarts Face Time Bourbon, Davidson du Pont and Belina Josselyn.

This group also includes Bold Eagle, Billie de Montfort, Vituvio and Propulsion. The shorter distance could assist the veteran performers. J-P Dubois’ Classic Connection was engaged and he is also listed in Saturday’s Prix de Munich on Saturday. He won on the Amerique card in impressive fashion in 1.11.4kr over 2100 meters.

Classic Connection

Perhaps this victory is a signal for the future. Ther winners’ dam Crys Dream foaled a nice Tactical Landing filly on January 10 at Arcadia Farm in Kentucky. Congrats to Marie Ortolan and veterinarian Dr. Justin Murray. Crys Dream (12f Taurus Dream-Crystas Image-Balanced Image) was a 12 time winner in 21 career starts for US$997.378 in life earnings.

C4 - GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 350,000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 2100m - Grande piste

European Trotting Masters Series 2020 Course Internationale

Départ à l'autostart

Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (G à V), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.

The Sunday (February 9) Paris-Vincennes card also includes the Gr. I monte Prix des Centaures (purse 200,000€, 2200 meters distance handicap, four to six year olds). This group of 41 engaged includes Face Time Bourbon, Feeling Cash, Fado du Chene, Evangelina Blue and Etonnant, the latter that races superbly against Bilibili last weekend.

C7 - PRIX DES CENTAURES 200,000€

Groupe I - Monté - 2200m - Grande piste

Pour 4, 5 et 6 ans (G, F et E), hongres exclus, les 4 ans ayant gagné au moins 38.000, les 5 et 6 ans au moins 45.000.

- Avance de 25 m. aux 4 ans.

Sont seules admises à monter les personnes ayant gagné au moins trente-cinq courses

(en étant titulaire d'une autorisation de monter à titre professionnel).