Day At The Track

34 entered for 900 000€ Prix d'Amerique

09:55 AM 22 Jan 2019 NZDT
Propulsion is entered in the Prix d’Amerique
Propulsion
Le Trot Photo

January 21, 2019 - There are 34 top level international trotters entered for the January 27th, harness racing Prix d’Amerique at Paris-Vincennes.

11 received automatic invites are a result of the Gr, II “B” races and the Criterium Continental and Prix Tenor de Baune.

The entrants will be pared down to 18 starters.

Notable other entered contestants include Propulsion, Lionel, plus Italy’s Vitruvio and Urlo dei Venti.

The Prix d’Amerique is scheduled to go off at 16:05 (4:20 pm eastern US) with the first race off at 13:20.

C6 - GRAND PRIX D'AMERIQUE 900 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 2700m
European Trotting Masters Series 2019

  

Last Sunday’s Prix de Cornulier winner, Bilibili, is not been entered albeit his monte rivals Traders and Briac Dark are among the 34 listed.

Top rated four year olds are also on the stage Sunday including Face Time Bourbon and Ferreteria in the Prix Charles Tiercelin.

C4 - PRIX CHARLES TIERCELIN 100 000€

Grobois this morning

 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

