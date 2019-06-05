3yo NJSS finals run and won

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - June 4, 2019 - The Meadowlands hosted the New Jersey Sire Stakes Finals for harness racing 3-year-olds on Friday night. The pacing fillies raced for $160,000, the pacing colts for $120,000 and the trotters competed for a $200,000 purse.

The pacing fillies kicked off the NJSS Finals action in the first non-betting race of two before the regularly scheduled card. Hurrikanesky was able to nose out the competition in 1:54.4 with a last quarter in 28.4 for owner, trainer, and breeder Patrick Hlubik of New Jersey. Driver Scott Zeron was able to hold off a fast charging Mollydooker who finished a tight second while Love Love Me Too came in third. This is the first win of the season and a new lifetime mark for the Hurrikane Kingcole filly.

The second non-betting race was the final for the 3-year-old pacing colts. Once again the John McDermott and Dan Dube duo dominated the field with Hurrikane Emperor.



Hurrikane Emperor and Dan Dube --Lisa Photo

In typical fashion driver, Dan Dube sent the Hurrikane Kingcole colt to the lead when the gate folded and never looked back. Winning in 1:53.0 with a last quarter of 27.1, Clintock finished second with a time of 1:56.2 while Black Dan came in third. Hurrikane Emperor is now 3 for 3 in his 3-year-old career with lifetime earnings of $314,900 for his owners Jonathan Klee Racing, Kuhen Racing LLC, Pegasus Investment Group and William Garofalo.

The second race on the regularly scheduled racing card was 3-year-old the trotting colts. One week after an incredible start to his 3-year-old campaign, Greenshoe was even more remarkable Friday night, trotting the fastest mile of the year in the sport of 1:50.2 in taking the $200,000 New Jersey Sire Stakes Final for colts and geldings at the Meadowlands.



Brian Sears and Greenshoe --Lisa Photo

The son of Father Patrick inched his way toward the front before using a quick burst of speed to secure the top at three-quarters by an ever-increasing 2½ lengths. He trotted his third quarter in 26.4 before a final explosive split of 27.1 to hit the wire six lengths in front of a rallying Reign Of Honor. Galixton finished third. Greenshoe has stamped himself as one of the primary contenders for the Aug. 3 Hambletonian, for trainer Marcus Melander.

In the last New Jersey Sire Stakes Finals, Evident Beauty stayed perfect in three 2019 starts by taking the 3-year-old filly trot in 1:52.3 for trainer Nifty Norman and driver Dave Miller. Miller got the daughter of Trixton -Struck By Lindy into a third-over flow down the backstretch - with plenty left to do - but powered past her rivals nonetheless to best Sister's Promise by a length. Starita was third. This was a new lifetime mark for Evident Beauty.



Evident Beauty and David Miller --Lisa Photo

The Meadowlands will host the New Jersey Sires Stakes first leg for 2-year-olds on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Courtney Stafford

PR Consultant

SBOANJ