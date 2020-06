40,000€ Grand Prix Groiup Bouttemy

14th June - Veteran Blues des Landiers (9g Phlegyas -Mega des Landiers) rallied from his 50 meter handicap to win today’s Grand Prix Groiup Bouttemy (purse 40,000€, 2875 meters voltstart distance handicap, 18 starters), the seventh leg of the harness racing Trophee Vert Series, held at Arras.

The winner was handled by breeder/owner/trainer Dominique Cheradame to his 22nd career victory now for 599,570€ earned.

He was off at 11/1 odds.

Second was 13/1 odds and 25 meter handicapped Astor de Rozoy (10m Ready Cash -Natacha de Rozoy) for pilot L.J. Legros.

Third was 5/2 favorite Desis du Goutier (7m Oiseau de Feux -Quety du Goutier) reined by Francois Lecanu.

The field raced in a tight bunch until off the final bend.

Blues des Landiers

Thomas H. Hicks