40 years on and Rita's still having a ball

Passionate Kilmore harness racing figure Rita Burnett still gets as big a kick out of driving winners as anyone - and that's after 40 years in the sport.

Still with the zest of someone half her age, Rita's never been afraid to follow a hunch - and a recent Cranbourne win with comeback pacer Taleggio is confirmation the wily horsewoman's instincts are still sound.

Five-year-old Taleggio ( Betterthancheddar -My Minnis Folly ( Tuapeka Knight ) was banished from a racing career, which had yielded two wins and three placings, after pulling up with a roaring noise following a trial last year.

"We thought that was it, and because he was only a little fellow he'd be okay to do the pony trots with my sister's grand-daughter Courtney Laker," Rita said.

"She's very good when it comes to horses and plans to get into harness racing next month when she turns 16. But after my daughter Monique broke Taleggio into the saddle, Courtney then went off competing in shows with him. They did really well and won a few ribbons."

But something about Taleggio kept Rita interested, and she thought he was worth another shot at the track.

"I always liked the horse and in the end spoke with his Tassie owner Jamie Cockshutt about having a throat operation done and giving him another go," Rita said.

"Jamie's had many very good pacers and he was fantastic. He told me if I was willing to pay for the surgery, he'd sign over the horse and give him to us. So, he had five months away and the operation worked a treat."

At Cranbourne on Sunday, Rita showed patience to the final corner before storming home to post a 10-metre victory with Taleggio, a $11 chance in the Mark Gurry and Associates pace.

"He's usually a bit rattle-headed at the start, but he may have finally grown a brain! His three runs back have been okay, particularly when he ran fifth in quick time and made up ground," Rita said.

"His nerves can get the better of him, but I reckon he can win two or three more with the way he's going."

To watch the video replay of Taleggio winning click here.

Rita and her partner Jim Maragos work out of the family complex, Grand Lodge, established years ago by Rita's parents, the late Leli and Mary Mifsud. Rita's brother Aussie and his wife Julie are also based there, as well as Rita's daughter Monique and her partner Josh Duggan. And there's more than a bit of excitement at the complex, with Monique recently announcing she and Josh are expecting a baby.

Rita had her first race drive when she was 16 and was one of the trail blazers for women in harness racing.

The likeable dual-coded trainer has a team of four or five pacers in work at the moment along with one thoroughbred and over the years has built an outstanding reputation for her ability to break-in and educate youngsters.

"I get a lot of pleasure working with the babies, even when they give me a hard time! What I love most is when they make it to the races and run well for the owners," Rita said.

"But getting a winner now and again...I still just really enjoy it, because we all work hard and put a lot into it," she said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura