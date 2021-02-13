400,000€ Prix de France to be dazzling race

The Prix de France « Speed Race » will offer a dazzling sport climax on Sunday 14 February at Paris-Vincennes. This Group I is the second of the three Ultimate Finals of the Prix d'Amérique Races ZEturf. It is the expected revenge, two weeks after the crowning of Face Time Bourbon in the Prix d'Amérique "Legend Race". The 2100-metre speed course promises an intense and spectacular confrontation. The total purse for the race is 400,000€.



And revenge it will be, since the horses who finished first and second in the Prix d'Amérique "Legend Race" will line up for the start on Sunday next. Face Time Bourbon, winner on January 31, and runner up Davidson du Pont, title holder of the Prix de France "Speed Race", will compete anew on the mythical cinder track of Paris-Vincennes. Last year, in that same race, the latter had beaten his rival. What will happen next Sunday? Everything is possible.



On a smaller distance, ideal for speed surprises, the other exciting parameter will be the actual timed speed. Will the Race record fall? Kool du Caux, with 1'09"8, has been the title holder for some time now, since 2007.If we bear in mind that Face time Bourbon has already trotted twice in 1'09"8 over that same course, the existing record is in great danger.



In addition to those two inescapable favourites, Face Time Bourbon and Davidson du Pont, other contenders, namely Délia du Pommereux and Bahia Quesnot, who finished 4th and 5th, respectively in the Prix d'Amérique "Legend Race", have legitimate ambitions. This beautiful casting will be completed by Billie de Montfort who loves sprints, by Aetos Kronos the gifted Swedish horse, who will bring an international flavour to the race, and also by Romanesque and Frisbee d'Am.



Face Time Bourdon (left) and Davidson du Pont Face Time Bourdon (left) and Davidson du Pont



PIERRE HERME, A PATRON OF EXCELLENCE FOR THE DRAW OF PLACES AT THE AUTOSTART

In this race with mobile autostart, places behind the car are essential. The draw for the start of the Prix de France was held under the auspices of the Excellence of the pastry art "à la française" and the Excellence of trotting. Pierre Hermé, Pastry World Champion and horse racing aficionado, has honoured with his presence the draw of numbers behind the autostart. The king of the Macaron had a lucky hand for Face Time Bourbon who obtained n°2, considered as one of the most favourable numbers, whereas Davidson du Pont with n°8, on the outside, was not that lucky…



Jean-Michel Bazire, Davidson du Pont's trainer and driver had no hard feelings about it. He told Pierre Hermé :"I admire you. Let me tell you that your rose cake is the best in the world! Number 8 is certainly not ideal but my horse is in top form and has recovered very easily after his recent efforts".



Björn Goop, driver of Face Time Bourbon, observed: "Number 2 is all right, even though I was hoping for n°3 or n°4. It's sad for Davidson du Pont and his number 8 but Jean-Michel Bazire, at any place, knows the best tactics " '



Yesterday’s draw, live,



In this race with mobile autostart, places behind the car are essential. The draw for the start of the Prix de France was held under the auspices of the Excellence of the pastry art "à la française" and the Excellence of trotting., Pastry World Champion and horse racing aficionado, has honoured with his presence the draw of numbers behind the autostart. The king of the Macaron had a lucky hand forwho obtained n°2, considered as one of the most favourable numbers, whereas Davidson du Pont with n°8, on the outside, was not that lucky…Jean-Michel Bazire,'s trainer and driver had no hard feelings about it. He told Pierre Hermé :"I admire you. Let me tell you that your rose cake is the best in the world! Number 8 is certainly not ideal but my horse is in top form and has recovered very easily after his recent efforts".Björn Goop, driver of, observed: "Number 2 is all right, even though I was hoping for n°3 or n°4. It's sad for Davidson du Pont and his number 8 but Jean-Michel Bazire, at any place, knows the best tactics " 'Yesterday’s draw, live, HERE