407,000€ 2YO Trot Stake in Italy

The colt division of the GP Mipaaf (purse 407,000€, 2100 meters autostart) in Napoli, Italy saw a 1.14.3kr clocked victory by Bristol CR (2m Owen CR - Rapsidia CR-Yankee Slide) with a front end score. Banderas Bi (2m Ganymede -Isa Grandi-Toss Out) was second and Barberesco Grif (2m Conway Hall -Maura Grif-Varenne) was third.

Buena Suerte Bi (2f Yankee Glide-No Ifs Here) took this day’s PR Mipaaf Filly (purse 88,000€, 1600 meters autostart) clocked in 1.14.9kr and reined by V.P. Dell’Annunziata for trainer Tiberio Cecere.

The winner raced on the front as she recorded her fifth victory in seven starts in this her two-year old season. Betta Indal (2f Varenne -Isabeau Volo) was second with Rene Legati up with third to Brezzapura Ferm (2f Ganymede -Ozge Ferm-Fast Photo) home third for Gior, D;Allessandro Jr.