Pepsi North America Cup - 44 remain eligible

CAMPBELLVILLE, May 23 - Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) today announced that 44 harness racing three-year-old pacers will be eligible to enter this year's Pepsi North America Cup.
The final sustaining payment for Canada's richest harness race was due May 15 and the connections of 44 three-year-old pacing colts and geldings selected to make the final payment.
The $1 million Pepsi North America Cup will take place on Saturday, June 17 at Mohawk Racetrack. The eliminations will take place a week prior on Saturday, June 10.
A total of 53 three-year-olds were eligible heading into the May 15 payment. Originally, 60 horses were nominated in February to this year's Pepsi North America Cup.
The list of 44 eligible three-year-olds is headlined by Downbytheseaside and Huntsville.
The top two pacing colts heading into the season have both made noise early on in their three-year-old campaigns.
Brian Brown's Downbytheseaside is two for two to start the season with comfortable victories in a Pennsylvania Sires Stakes (PASS) division and the elimination of the Art Rooney.
Huntsville, who won last year's Dan Patch Award for his division, has also made two starts this season. The Ray Schnittker trainee won his three-year-old debut by a stunning ten lengths in a PASS division on May 6, before finishing second to Brown trainee and Cup eligible Fear The Dragon on May 21.
The list of eligible three-year-olds also includes Metro Pace winner Beyond Delight, Champlain division winner Ideal Wheel, New York Sires Stakes standout Miso Fast and Battle of Waterloo winner Sports Column.
This year's Pepsi North America Cup will be the 34th edition and it promises to be the biggest. Admission to the Pepsi North America Cup, including concert featuring country star Kira Isabella, is $10 and tickets can be purchased here.
Below is the full list of eligible three-year-olds to this year's Pepsi North America Cup.
AIR STRIKE - Always A Virgin
AMERICAN SPORTSMAN - Somebeachsomewhere
ARSENAL SEELSTER - Artistic Fella
BEACH HOUSE - Somebeachsomewhere
BECKHAMS Z TAM - Always A Virgin
BETTOR'S WESTERN - Bettor's Delight
BEYOND DELIGHT - Bettor's Delight
BLOOD LINE - Somebeachsomewhere
CALVIN K - Classic Card Shark
CLASSIC PRO - Shadow Play
DARLING'S DRAGON - Dragon Again
DIAL THE BOSSMAN - Artistic Fella
DOWNBYTHESEASIDE - Somebeachsomewhere
DRAGNET ALERT - Dragon Again
EDDARD HANOVER - Dragon Again
FEAR THE DRAGON - Dragon Again
FILIBUSTER HANOVER - Somebeachsomewhere
HENRY THE DRAGON - Custard The Dragon
HUNTSVILLE - Somebeachsomewhere
HURRICANEBEACH - Somebeachsomewhere
IDEAL WHEEL - American Ideal
LAWRENCETOWN BEACH - Somebeachsomewhere
MAC ATTACK - Somebeachsomewhere
MAC'S JACKPOT - Somebeachsomewhere
MAJOR MOE - Art Major
MC MACH - Mach Three
MISO FAST - Roll With Joe
NORMANDY BEACH - Somebeachsomewhere
OCEAN COLONY - Somebeachsomewhere
ODDS ON DELRAY - Somebeachsomewhere
OZONE BLUE CHIP - Bettor's Delight
PERFECTLY CLOSE - Ponder
PHOTOBOMBR HANOVER - Somebeachsomewhere
R J P - Somebeachsomewhere
RICHARD HILL - Mach Three
SANTAFE'S COACH - Bettor's Delight
SOME ATTITUDE - Somebeachsomewhere
SPORTS COLUMN - Sportswriter
STEALTH BOMBER - Rocknroll Hanover
STREAKAVANA - Big Jim
THREE MORE SMILES - Mach Three
TWIN B COWBOY - Roll With Joe
WESTERN HILL - Western Ideal
WHO SAID NOT TO - Well Said
Mark McKelvie