49th victory for Fan Of Terror

Fan Of Terror pulled a mile upset over GD Western Joe in the $21,000 Open Pace at Miami Valley on Saturday (Jan. 23) in 1:50.4

LEBANON, OH. - Fan Of Terror extended his 2021 win streak to three by capturing the $21,000 Open Pace on Saturday (Jan. 23) at Miami Valley. The 9-year-old son of Western Terror has regained his best form following a less than spectacular end to his 2020 season, when he failed to cash in four consecutive open events.

The three recent wins, two in high class conditions and this one in the Open, have Fan Of Terror sitting on a potential 50th career win in his next outing. His 49 current lifetime victories in 167 starts have helped produce $519,019 in earnings. Peter Redder trains the winner for owner Therl Hensley.

Driver Dan Noble took full advantage of Fan Of Terror's favorable draw, leading the featured pacers through fractions of :26.3, :55, 1:22.4 before closing in :28 to complete the 1:50.4 score. Favored GD Western Joe (Chris Page), winner of the last two Opens at Miami Valley, rallied for a place finish despite starting in the outermost post position. Tivo Hanover (Kayne Kauffman) completed the trifecta finishers.

Two races later, Windsun Gotham pulled a major upset in the richest race thus far this season at Miami Valley, the $32,500 championship tilt for $20,000 Claim To Fame finalists. Driver Jeremy Smith was particularly grateful for this triumph as the race was named in memory of his late friend 'Wild' Bill Taylor, whose family and friends joined in the winner's circle presentation.

Smith got away seventh in the Taylor Memorial field and found himself eighth (in fourth over position on the outside) about five-eighths of a mile into the fray. Once tipped three wide into the final turn,Windsun Gotham began passing his competition fast and furiously. Despite having to finish in the middle of the track, the 7-year-old son of American Ideal posted the quickest final quarter and beat Jet Rock (Trace Tetrick) and Absolut Rocks (Noble) in 1:51.4.

Rick Howles and Souren Hovsepian co-own Windsun Gotham, who is trained by Payton Ode.

Racing at Miami Valley resumes on Sunday (Jan. 24) afternoon with a 2:05 p.m. post time.

Gregg Keidel