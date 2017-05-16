Disqualification - seven years for TCO2

On Thursday May 11, 2017, Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards conducted an Inquiry into a report received from the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory that plasma Total Carbon Dioxide (TCO2) above the prescribed threshold was detected in a pre-race blood sample taken from MINCARLIE prior to race 7, THE 102.9 KOFM BATTLERS STAKES (2030 metres) conducted at Newcastle on Saturday April 8, 2017.

The “B” sample was confirmed by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (Racing Science Centre).

Mr Potts appeared at the Inquiry. Evidence including the Reports of Analysis was presented. Evidence was taken from Mr Potts regarding the training of

MINCARLIE and his husbandry practices and also presented to the Inquiry by HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian Dr Don Colantonio.

Mr Potts was issued with the following charges pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR):

Charge 1: AHRR 196A(1)(ii) for administering to MINCARLIE a prohibited substance which was detected in a sample taken from that horse prior to the running of a race.

Charge 2: AHRR 190(1),(2) & (4) for presenting MINCARLIE to race not free of a prohibited substance.

Charge 3: AHRR 193(3) & (6) for administering to MINCARLIE a medication on race day prior to that horse running in a race.

Mr Potts was found guilty of all charges. Stewards issued the following penalties, and ordered the penalties be served concurrently:

Charge 1: 2 years disqualification

Charge 2: 5 years disqualification

Charge 3: 9 months disqualification

In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of the following;

This was Mr Pott’s second Prohibited Substance offence;

Class 2 Prohibited Substance;

The level detected being greater than 39.0 mmol/L;

Mr Pott’s licence history and other personal subjective facts.

Acting under the provisions of Rule 195, MINCARLIE was disqualified from the abovementioned race.

Mr Potts was advised of his right to appeal these decisions.

Harness Racing NSW (HRNSW) is the controlling body for harness racing in New South Wales with responsibility for commercial and regulatory management of the industry including 33 racing clubs across the State. HRNSW is headed by a Board of Directors and is independent of Government.