50-1 major upset for Major Occasion A

01:27 PM 19 Jul 2020 NZST
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Major Occasion A and driver Dexter Dunn got an inside trip the entire mile to spring a 50-1 upset over Shartin N in Saturday's (July 18) $172,850 Dorothy Haughton Memorial for older female harness racing pacers at The Meadowlands in a stakes record 1:48.1.
 
Shartin N, the sport's defending Horse of the Year and 3-5 favorite, was second, and Soho Burning Love A was third in the event formerly known as the Golden Girls.
 
Starting from post one, Dunn sat second with Major Occasion A as Kissin In The Sand led the field to an opening quarter of :26.1 and half of :54.2 before getting pressure from Shartin N, who was fourth throughout the first half of the race. Kissin In The Sand and Shartin N matched strides at three-quarters in 1:21.1 and battled into the stretch, where Major Occasion A found room along the pylons to scoot to a neck victory.
 
 
 
"It's a surprise, but she's actually been racing really, really good," Dunn said. "Her last quarters have been 25 (seconds); she just hasn't been handling the last turn. They changed her hobbles and she paced a lot better. We got a good trip, obviously, but she has been racing really good. It was a lucky trip, but she's a nice mare."
 
Major Occasion A is trained by Richard "Nifty" Norman and owned by Enzed Racing Stable. The 6-year-old daughter of Art Major and Fake Occasion has won four of 11 races this season and $158,110. She has won 19 races lifetime and $331,490.
 
by Ken Weingartner, for The Meadowlands
Derick Giwner contributed to this report.
 
