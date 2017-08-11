The €120,000 Prix de Londres at Enghien

August 10, 2017 - The Prix de Londres (monte. purse €120,000. 2875 meters, 12 starters) was the day’s featured harness racing event and 1.9/1 Arlington Dream (7g Ready Cash -Ialla Clairchamp) rallied very wide to the lead at the halfway mark and held gamely for the 1.14.2kr timed victory. Yoann Lebourgeois was in the irons of this Philippe Allaire trainee that Fredric Sauque owns. 15.2/1 Ulk des Champs (9f Offshore Dream -Melissa des Champs) took second for Matthieu Abrivard. 3.3/1 Tornade Bello (10m Jag de Bellouet -Enfilade) was a rallying third for Mlle. Camille Levesque and trainer Thomas Levesque.

Gabriele Gelormini piloted 50/1 Vasco de Viette (8g Capriccio -Nonette Tivoli) to victory in today’s Quinte+ Prix de la Concorde (purse €70,000, 2875 meters, 16 starters) clocked in 1.14.2kr. 2.3/1 Unero Montaval (9g Nem -Heroine du Lois) took the close second for Eric Raffin. Third was 3.6/1 All Feeling (7m Otello Pierji -Quelle Cerencaise) for Christophe Martens. 10/1 Viking Fromento and 7/1 Unbridled Charm were fourth and fifth.

Yesterday was the eighth leg of the Grand National de Trot (Gr. III, purse €90,000, 2950 meters, 18 starters) this leg contested at Saint Malo. The winner, at 3.3/1 odds, was Bel Avis (6g Ganymede -Gloria Maris) that J-M Bazire trains for Wildenstein Stables Ltd. This day Eric Raffin was at the lines. 1.3/1 favorite Aufor de Mire (g Notre Haufor -Hilda Dix) was second for Charles J. Bigeon and trainer Christian Bigeon, ahead of 7.1/1 Bolero des Vignes (6m Quai Bourbon -Poesie du Bouffey). Vlatka Madrik and Tiger Danover were fourth and fifth.

Thomas H. Hicks