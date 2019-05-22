Day At The Track

50 remain eligible for Pepsi North America Cup

08:38 AM 22 May 2019 NZST
Pepsi North America Cup,Harness racing
Pepsi North America Cup

MILTON, May 21, 2019 - Woodbine Entertainment today released the final list of eligible horses for this year's $1 million Pepsi North America Cup.

A total of 50 three-year-old pacers remain eligible to the Pepsi North America Cup following the final sustaining payment on May 15. Canada's richest harness race is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Eliminations will take place a week prior on June 8.

Dan Patch Award winner Captain Crunch delivered a major statement to the other 49 eligible horses with a stunning 1:49.1 victory over a sloppy track on Sunday night at Pocono. The Nancy Johansson trainee was making his season debut and is scheduled to compete again this Sunday in another Pennsylvania Sires Stakes division at Harrah's Philadelphia.

O'Brien Award winner Stag Party will make his season debut this Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park in an Ontario Sires Stakes Gold division. The Casie Coleman trainee has qualified three-times this season, most recently winning in 1:53 on May 17 at Mohawk Park.

Fans can check out full event details for the 36th Pepsi North America Cup by visiting www.Woodbine.com/Mohawk.

Below is the full list of remaining eligible horses to this year's Pepsi North America Cup.

 

AFLAME HANOVER
AIR FORCE HANOVER
ARTIES IDEAL

BEST IN SHOW
BETTORS WISH
BLANK CANVAS
BLOOD MONEY
BRONX SEELSTER
BUDDY HILL

CAPITANO ITALIANO

CAPTAIN AHAB
CAPTAIN CRUNCH
CAPTAIN TREVOR
CAPTAIN VICTORIOUS
CAVIART ROCKLAND
CAVIART STETSON
CENTURY FARROH
CHINATOWN BEACH
COVERED BRIDGE
CRUISE CAPTAIN
CRUSHER Q

DE LOS CIELOS DEO

FABRICE HANOVER

FAST N FIRST
FIXED IDEA

GOLDBERG

HURRIKANE EMPEROR

LOVE ME SOME LOU

LYONS JOHNNYJNR
LYONS NIGHT HAWK

MAJOR DECEPTION

MELODIES MAJOR

NO MAS AMOR

PERKINS

PROOF
PYRO

QUATRAIN BLUE CHIP

SEMI TOUGH

SHADOW OF A DAUT
SHAKE THAT HOUSE
STAG PARTY
STIENAMS BEACH
SUGAR FACTORY

TWIN B JAYS

TYGA HANOVER

VAN DIESEL

VOLLEY BALL BEACH

WORKIN ONA MYSTERY

WORLD ON EDGE

YACHT WEEK

 

Total Nominations: 82

Sustaining Payment #1: 78

Sustaining Payment #2: 68

Sustaining Payment #3: 50

 

 

Mark McKelvie
Woodbine Entertainment,
Mohawk Park
