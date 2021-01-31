50th lifetime win for this Fan Of Terror

Fan Of Terror notched his 50th career win with a 1:51.2 triumph in Miami Valley’s $22,500 Open Pace on Saturday.

LEBANON, OH - Fan Of Terror with harness racing driver Brett Miller in the bike not only extended his win streak to four with a 1:51.2 score in the Saturday (Jan. 30) Open Pace at Miami Valley, but he scored his 50th lifetime win as well.

The 9-year-old gelded son of Western Terror sports a bankroll of $530,234.

Owner Therl Hensley's prize possession closes out the month of January with four wins in four tries, equaling his win total from 2021.

All four victories came in gate to wire fashion as trainer Peter Redder has kept Fan Of Terror on the top of his game all month, banking $36,150 for his current month's efforts.

Longshot Big Bad Mike (Tyler Smith) managed to nose out Shadyjake (Trace Tetrick) for second, with Tivo Hanover (Kayne Kauffman), Benson Boys N (Jason Brewer) and The Dark Shadow (Trevor Smith) also picking up paychecks in the ten-horse field.

Fan Of Terror

Fan Of Terror paid $14.60 to win. Coupled with Big Bad Mike the exacta kicked back $235.80. No one solved the Buckeye High 5 wager in the race resulting in a $1,687 carryover into the 12th race wager on Sunday, which has a first race 2:05 p.m. post time.

Miami Valley has announced that post time has been moved up two hours next Sunday, Feb. 7 to allow patrons, horsemen and staff to enjoy the Super Bowl later in the day.

Gregg Keidel