54th lifetime win for Holdingallthecards

The Tuesday evenings (June 4) harness racing program at Running Aces was highlighted by a repeat win for Holdingallthecards ($2.10, Tim Maier) in a very sharp 1:52.4 mile over a track rated good.

Sent off as the heavy favorite in the $6,100 conditioned event, the always sharp 10 year old son of Cam's Card Shark blasted off the gate from post five and quickly opened up two lengths on the field, and after posting a moderate opening half (57.3), he paced home in :55.1 to leave his rivals 5½ lengths in arrears. The victory tonight was his third tally in eleven outings this year, and his 54th lifetime win, while padding his career bankroll to a hefty $560,130. The winning owners are William and Richard McIntyre and the winning trainer is Tim Maier.

Another impressive winner on Tuesday was Delightfully Wild, who posted a gate-to-wire score in the $9,000 featured Mares condition pace. From post seven Delightfully Wild ($6.00, Nick Roland) was fastest away from the gate after an early skirmish with Totally Racy (Steve Wiseman), after establishing command Roland orchestrated a second quarter breather of 30.2 which enabled his charge to hold off a fast closing Place N First (Rick Magee) at the wire - to hold on for a neck victory in 1:54.3, with Totally Racy back in third. The win for Delightfully Wild was number four on the season in ten starts, and career win number 28 for the winner of $144,375. Richard Morita and David Yamada are the winning owners and Jessie Pacheco is the winning trainer.

Driver Williams Hernandez led the night with a driving double, including longshot winner Stonebridge Envy ($38.00) in the opener for trainer Edwin Quevedo, who had three winners on the program to lead all trainers.

Live Racing returns on Saturday, June 8 with first post at 6:00 pm (CDT) immediately following The Belmont Stakes simulcast. The 20 cent Jackpot Pick-5 wager has a carryover of $4,354.21 heading into the Saturday card.

By Darin Gagne, for Running Aces