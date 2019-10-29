56-1 shocker in Harvest Series finals

MILTON, ON - October 28, 2019 - Ontario Sired two-year-old harness racing fillies headlined Monday evening's action at Woodbine Mohawk Park in a pair of Harvest Series finals.

Trizzle Trazzle drew in off the also eligible list to score a 56-1 shocker in the $49,600 pacing final, while Trina scored at 6-1 in the $47,500 trotting final.

A daughter of Mach Three, Trizzle Trazzle broke her maiden in style by rallying from eighth at three-quarters to pass tiring rivals and score a half length victory in 1:54.2. Jonathan Drury guided the Kevin St. Charles trainee to victory.

The early-action saw Kit shoot from the centre to post a :27.2 opener before Wiggle Delight circled from second to first and led by more than two lengths through solid fractions of :55.4 and 1:23.4.

Race-favourite Beach Sports was second-over turning for home and pushed towards the front, but was overtaken in deep stretch by the longshot Trizzle Trazzle, who came from eight-lengths off to win. Ms Brampton Beast was third, while Wiggle Delight finished fourth.

Trizzle Trazzle's maiden breaking score boost her earnings up to $44,926 for owners E C S Racing LLC. She paid $114.80 to win.

To watch the race replay, click here.

Per Henriksen guided his student Trina to a convincing 1:55.4 victory in the trotting fillies final. The daughter of Muscle Mass angled out from fourth at the half, powered first-up to within a neck of the lead at three-quarters and trotted away in the lane to win by 3 ½ lengths.

Goddess De Vie followed the winner's path from the half on to finish second. Susies Lady rallied from eighth for third, while Bra In The Wind was fourth.

Trina knocked two-seconds off her previous best and improves to two for eight with $43,875 earned. She is owned by Harbor Racing Stable LLC and Asa Farm.

A $2 win ticket on Trina returned $14.80.

To watch the race replay, click here.

The Harvest Series was open to Ontario Sired two-year-old fillies, who were non-winners of $30,000 as of September 30, 2019.

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.