64th Yonkers Trot attracts eight starters

YONKERS, NY, Monday, August 20, 2018-Yonkers Raceway's entry box Monday afternoon (Aug. 20th) offered up 3-year-olds-four colts and four geldings-for the 64th Yonkers Trot.

The entry box also found 11 3-year-olds-eight colts and three-geldings-for Messenger Stakes No. 63.

Thus, the second jewels of their respective Triple Crown find the Trot as a 'one-dash-for-the-cash' event, while the Messenger has a pair of $40,000 eliminations races this Saturday night (Aug. 25th).

Alphabetically, here are the entrants for Yonkers Trot No. 64...

Helpisontheway (s)

Lindsey's Pride (g)

Lindy's Big Bang (g)

Maxus

Mississippi Storm (g)

Six Pack

The Veteran

Tito

The Messenger's elims go as the fifth and sixth races Saturday night, having drawn as such...

First elim-1-Babes Dig Me (Jordan Stratton), 2-Wild Bill (Ray Schnittker), 3-JK Wildfire (g, Stratton also listed), 4-Topville Olympian (g, Brian Sears), 5-Nutcracker Sweet (Stratton also listed).

Second elim-1-Springsteen (Dave Miller), 2- Winston (g, Corey Callahan), 3-Decoy (Mark MacDonald), 4-Jimmy Freight (s, Louis-Philippe Roy), 5-Stay Hungry (Doug McNair), 6-Kwik Talkin' (Stratton).

Note 'g' signifies gelding, while 's' is a $30,000 supplemental entrant.

Both finals--$500,000 each-are scheduled for a week from Saturday night, Sept. 1st. They are accompanied by the companion events, the $129,014 Hudson Filly Trot (six entrants) and the $112,904 Lady Maud Pace (eight entrants).