650,000€ world championship of Trot Monte

Bilibili is a pure specialist of the Vincennes track

January 20, 2019 - Today’s Prix de Cornulier (Gr. I International, the World Championship of Trot Monte, purse 650,000€, 2700 meters, 15 starters, Quinte+ race of the day at Vincennes) went to fast closing Bilibili (8m Niky -Quetty du Donjon) with Alexandre Abrivard in the irons for harness racing trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon.

Bilibili was off at 2.4/1 odds, the second choice, and he recorded victory 12 in 41 career starts now for 1,452,100€ earned (292,500€ today).

Bilibili raced back and on the outer throughout before engaging Traders in the lane and surging past to victory.

Race time was a quick, record 1.11.2kr off fast steady fractions (1.10.9kr at the 1500 to go post; 1.10.5 at the 1000; 1.10.9kr with 500 meters remaining) set by the leading and then second finishing Traders (7m Ready Cash-Graziella) with Yoann Lebourgeois up for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

Traders won this classic a year ago in a then race record 1.11.3kr.

The 12/1 odds Dexter Fromentro (6m Qwerty) was third with Camille Levesque in the irons for Ecurie Pierre Levesque and trainer Thomas Levesque.

A pair of outsiders completed the top five with 32/1 Carla du Chatelet (7f Jag de Bellouet) fourth for Francois Lagadeuc and 59/1 Elladora de Forgan fifth with Anthony Barrier up. Etonnant and Alpha Saltor earned the last two checks.

Bilibili

Laurent Claude Abrivard and Jean Pierre Barjon

Prix de Cornulier reception for Bilibili

Alexandre Abrivard, trainer Laurent Claude Abrivard and breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon.

The recent previous Cornulier winners are listed below:

2018 Traders 1.11.3kr

2017 Bellissima France 1.13kr

2016 Scarlet Turgot 1.12.9kr

2015 Roxane Griff 1.13.3kr

2014 Roxane Griff 1.12.3kr

2013 Singalo 1.12.4kr

2012 Quif de Villeneuve 1.12kr

2011 Olga du Biwetz 1.12.7kr

Today’s race was magnificent and Bilibili proved to be a great champion. By the way the Q+ payoff was 3,512.20€ to each of the 461 winning 2€ ticket holders.

Thomas H. Hicks