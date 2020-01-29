67-1 shot charges from last at Yonkers

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 -- Birch Island Betty (Jim Marohn Jr., $136) and her 67-1 self charged from next-to-last Tuesday night (Jan. 28th), winning Yonkers Raceway's $18,000, 10th-race harness racing pace in rather surprising fashion.

From post position No. 7, 'Betty' closed widest and fastest, nipping 11-10 favorite Betcha Baby (Brent Holland) by a neck in 1:55. Sezana N (Eric Goodell) was third, with Take Abit of Life (Matt Kakaley) fourth.

For seventh choice Birch Island Betty, a 5-year-old daughter of Big Jim co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard and Carmen Carson, it was her first win a pair of seasonal starts. The exacta paid $471, with the triple returning $2,135 and the superfecta paid $13,106 (base $2 payout). The $2 multi-race payouts ending with Birch Island Betty were $6,035 (Pick 3) and $10,200 (Pick 4), respectively.

Earlier in the evening, the Pick 5 wager easily surpassed its $15,000 guaranteed pool when $19,503 was added to a carryover in excess of $4,400.

The winning combination of 4/1/6/2/3 returned $1,810 for each correct half-a-buck wager, which concluded a race before 'Betty' threw down her gauntlet.

Total handle for the dozen-race card was a season-high $918,830.