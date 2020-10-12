68-1 long shot explodes tote board at H3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Somewhere Bettor and driver Jocelyn Gendron blew up the tote board at the Hippodrome 3R Sunday, scoring at odds of 68-1 for the biggest win payoff of the 2020 harness racing season.

Paying a whopping $139.20 to win, Somewhere Bettor won with ease for Gendron, covering the eighth race one-mile pace in 1:55.2, the fastest mile of the ten-race card Sunday. It was a lifetime mark for the four-year-old gelded son of Bettor's Delight , who is trained and owned by Yannick Martel of L'assomption.

Hooter Shooter and driver Stephane Brosseau swept three-wide at the three-quarters and was able to clear to the lead to win the Preferred-Handicap Pace.

The sixth race feature started off with Mickeymaksomespeed (Steeven Genois) getting stung to a speedy opening quarter mile in :26.4 by Maracasso (Pascal Berube) before taking command of the early lead.

Going to the half mile marker in :56.2, Mickeymaksomespeed was strong on the front end as Rose Run Slider (Jocelyn Gendron) came first-over with Hooter Shooter second-over.

Then before the three-quarters in 1:26.2, Brosseau moved Hooter Shooter three-wide and they were able to clear by Rose Run Slider and then go after Mickeymaksomespeed at the top of the stretch. Hooter Shooter blew by and went on to win with ease by two lengths in 1:56. D J Power (Samuel Fillion) was second with Maracasso third.

It was the fifth win this year for Hooter Shooter. The seven-year-old gelding by Badlands Hanover is owned and trained by Marc-Andre Simoneau of Trois-Rivieres and paid $6.40 to win.

In the seventh race Preferred-Handicap Pace for the mares, Godiva MacKiavelyc ($13.8) vacated a two-hole trip behind pacesetter Pez Dispenser (Pascal Berube) before the three-quarters and went on to win by one length in 1:57.3.

Driven by Carol Voyer for trainer Lyne Asselin, it was the fourth win this year for the six-year-old mare by Mach Three . Sophies Cam (Stepahne Brosseau) was second with Wild River Sawn (Francis Picard) third.

Godiva MacKiavelyc is owned and bred by Raymond Larose of St-Henri-De-Levis.

In the first race trot, Frido PV ($2.90), the lone three-year-old against older trotters, won for the second straight week for driver Stephane Brosseau in 2:00. The colt by Muscle Mass notched his fifth win this year, leading from start to finish.

Another three-year-old that beat older mares Sunday was Shemakmefelunreal ($3.30) who won the fifth race pace for driver Steeven Genois in 1:58.1. The Sunshine Beach filly posted her fourth win this year.

Track Notes: Four drivers all had two wins on Sunday. They were leading driver Pascal Berube, Stephane Brosseau, Stephane Gendron and Steeven Genois. Marc-Andre Simoneau was the only trainer with two wins. Live racing resumes at H3R next Friday with first race post time at 1:00 pm. For more information, visit www.hippodrome3R.ca.